Texas Tech Football Halftime Report vs. Kent State
The Texas Tech Red Raiders look to continue their 2025 season on the right foot against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Opening as 47.5 favorites, the Red Raiders took that as a challenge, taking a 48-0 lead into halftime.
Quarterback Behren Morton returned today, despite an injury scare in week one, and continued to look the part against the Golden Flashes, finishing the first half 18-26 with 258 yards and three touchdowns.
First Quarter
The start of the game was all the Red Raiders, driving the length of the field, before Morton would find Reggie Virgil for a 35-yard touchdown on their first possession of the game.
Texas Tech - 7, Kent State - 0
After the ensuing kickoff, the Red Raiders' defense picked up where they left off, forcing a fourth-down conversion attempt. However, they held firm, forcing the Golden Flashes to turn the ball over on downs. After taking the ball over, they would only need three plays before Cameron Dickey ran it in from two yards for the second score of the day.
Texas Tech - 14, Kent State - 0
After another three-and-out, the Red Raiders would take over and need only four plays to drive 76 yards before Morton would strike for his second touchdown of the day, this time finding Cole Eakin for a 42-yard touchdown.
Texas Tech - 21, Kent State - 0
Continuing the game's trend, the Golden Flashes would once again go three-and-out, and the Red Raiders would take over. This drive, though, Joey McGuire's squad would have its own three-and-out and be forced to punt for the first time this season. Both teams would trade possessions to end the first quarter.
End Of The First Quarter: Texas Tech - 21, Kent State - 0
Second Quarter
The Lubbock faithful's offense would find its stride again, but they would have to settle for a field goal that Bellenfant would make from 23 yards out.
Texas Tech - 24, Kent State - 0
Another Golden Flashes punt, on yet again only three plays, would set up the Red Raiders to drive the length of the field again, and Dickey would run the ball in untouched from two yards for his second score of the day, with 10:24 left in the half.
Texas Tech - 31, Kent State - 0
After getting their first down of the game, the Red Raiders' defense reverted to how they played the rest of the game, forcing an errant pass from CJ Montes, which Skyler Gill-Howard returned 55 yards for the pick-six.
Texas Tech - 38, Kent State - 0
After getting the ball back, the Golden Flashes tried some quarterback runs, hoping for success, but a fumble gave the ball back to the Red Raiders. They stalled some on offense, settling for a 48-yard field goal to extend their lead.
Texas Tech - 41, Kent State - 0
Stop me if you have heard this before, but another three-and-out and a 50-yard pass to Terrance Carter set up Virgil for his second touchdown of the day, giving the Red Raiders their last drive of the half.
End Of The Second Quarter: Texas Tech - 48, Kent State - 0
Box Score
First Quarter
Second Quarter
First Half
Kent State
21
0
Golden Flashes
0
27
Kent State
First Half Stats
Texas Tech
-4
Rush Yards
68
56
Passing Yards
258
52
Total Yards
326
15:29
Time of Possession
14:31
2
First Downs
14
2
Turnovers
0
2-22
Penalties
4-35