Staff predictions: Texas Tech football vs. Kent State
A massive 67-7 blowout victory over FCS Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions showed plenty of promise for a Texas Tech Red Raiders program that was running the highest expectations in nearly two decades. With transfer portal additions all across the roster and high-end recruits lined up over the next few seasons, the crimson and black are looking to deliver in a competitive Big 12 in 2025.
Before conference play begins, the Red Raiders have a Week 2 bout with the Kent State Golden Flashes in front of their sold-out home crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Can Texas Tech's firecracker offense hold strong even through injury? Our Texas Tech Red Raiders on SI staff shares what they think will happen in the contest, while predicting a final score.
Jordan Epp
After scoring 67 points in an abbreviated contest with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, there is little reason to think that a similar result is not in store in Week 2. Kent State was one of the worst teams in the entire FBS in 2024, finishing dead last in net expected points added (EPA) per play (134th; 130th on offense and 131st on defense). Things were not much better in 2023 when they finished 132nd out of 133 teams, and they haven't finished inside the top 100 since 2022, when Devontez Walker scored 12 touchdowns.
The Red Raiders' offense should be able to move the ball at will, but the difference should be whether or not quarterback Behren Morton plays into the second half. He is expected to start despite his Week 1 knee injury, but backup quarterback Will Hammond proved himself capable in the season opener.
Anticipate Morton to continue his five-game streak of multiple passing touchdowns (tied for the longest in the FBS) while clearing the way for Hammond to bring the Red Raiders home in a decisive victory — the Red Raiders' fourth 50-burger in their last five games.
Final score: Texas Tech 53, Kent State 7
Jerred Johnson
This one feels like an absolute no-brainer. Texas Tech has a dominant defense that will swarm and overwhelm a hapless Kent State offense. On the offensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders have more speed, skill, and experience than the Kent State defense can handle. The combination of their offensive firepower and defensive prowess makes them a formidable opponent. This game will not be close at any point, as Texas Tech consistently showcases its talent, leaving no doubt about their superiority on the field. Expect a decisive victory for the Red Raiders.
Final score: Texas Tech 49, Kent State 10
