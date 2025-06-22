Texas Tech kicks of Senior Retreat with visit to Dallas Cowboy facilities
One of the most critical traits of a championship team is cohesion. Cohesion builds trust and loyalty, and on the football field, you need those things to be successful. Every player has to believe the man next to him knows the plays, can execute the plays, and will do whatever it takes to win the game. Texas Tech has Big 12 championship aspirations and an eye on sneaking its way into the College Football Playoff picture.
To do that, head coach Joey McGuire knows he has to bring his team together. The Red Raiders brought in 21 transfer players during the offseason. That, coupled with a recruiting class, is a major overhaul of personnel from last year to this year. McGuire knows that his seniors will have to lead this team, and they will be crucial to the culture and team building. With that in mind, he and his staff embarked on a "Senior Retreat". The internet was to get those seniors together without the regular day-to-day distractions. Their first stop was certainly iconic.
Dubbed "Saturday at the Star", the Red Raiders senior players were given a behind-the-scenes tour of one of the NFL's most storied franchises. The Dallas Cowboys' facilities are probably unlike anything the players have ever seen, even with their facilities undergoing a $250 million renovation. The players surely picked up some words of wisdom from the Cowboys' staff and any players they may have encountered. An iconic start to a brilliant team-building initiative for McGuire and staff.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs
CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders
Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF
Texas Tech to join Purdue, Memphis, and Wake Forest in Baha Mar Championship