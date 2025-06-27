Texas Tech Player Profile: 4-star EDGE David Bailey
Texas Tech's transfer portal haul has been one of the biggest stories of the college football offseason. Of the 21 incoming transfers, 13 were considered blue-chip recruits. One of the biggest pieces the Red Raiders added was four-star edge rusher David Bailey.
Upon entering the portal, Bailey was considered one of the top available prospects in the country. Here are some key things to know about Texas Tech's newest 6-3, 250-pound edge rusher:
- ESPN projected Bailey as the No. 28 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 NFL Draft
- During his three seasons at Stanford, Bailey appeared in 33 games and made 16 starts
- In three seasons with the Cardinal, Bailey accumulated 22.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks, along with 111 tackles (73 solo)
- He's currently tied for second among all active FBS players with seven career forced fumbles
- Led Stanford in TFLs (8.0), QB hurries (8), sacks (7.0) and forced fumbles (5) as a junior in 2024
- Rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, along with being the No. 2 prospect from the state of California and the No. 3 EDGE in the nation.
- Attended Mater Dei High School
- Named statewide Defensive Player of the Year by MaxPreps
