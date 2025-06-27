Red Raider Review

Texas Tech Player Profile: 4-star EDGE David Bailey

Texas Tech's David Bailey is primed for a massive season, one that could propel the Red Raiders to a Big 12 Championship and spot in the College Football Playoff.

Chris Breiler

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech's transfer portal haul has been one of the biggest stories of the college football offseason. Of the 21 incoming transfers, 13 were considered blue-chip recruits. One of the biggest pieces the Red Raiders added was four-star edge rusher David Bailey.

Upon entering the portal, Bailey was considered one of the top available prospects in the country. Here are some key things to know about Texas Tech's newest 6-3, 250-pound edge rusher:

Texas Tech
Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
  • ESPN projected Bailey as the No. 28 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2026 NFL Draft
  • During his three seasons at Stanford, Bailey appeared in 33 games and made 16 starts
  • In three seasons with the Cardinal, Bailey accumulated 22.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks, along with 111 tackles (73 solo)
  • He's currently tied for second among all active FBS players with seven career forced fumbles
  • Led Stanford in TFLs (8.0), QB hurries (8), sacks (7.0) and forced fumbles (5) as a junior in 2024
  • Rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, along with being the No. 2 prospect from the state of California and the No. 3 EDGE in the nation.
  • Attended Mater Dei High School
  • Named statewide Defensive Player of the Year by MaxPreps

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

ESPN: Patrick Mahomes' performance against Baker Mayfield may never be matched

Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs

CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders

Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF

Texas Tech floods All-Big 12 preseason team with a dozen standouts

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football