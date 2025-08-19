Red Raider Review

Texas Tech safety Cole Wisniewski named on Comeback Player of the Year watch list

Texas Tech senior safety Cole Wisniewski has been named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award watch list, honoring his remarkable return to football after suffering a significant injury last year

David Lewis

Texas Tech's Cole Wisniewski goes through a drill during spring practice.
Texas Tech's Cole Wisniewski goes through a drill during spring practice. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cole Wisniewski, a senior safety for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, has been named to the watch list for the Comeback Player of the Year Award. This prestigious honor recognizes college football players who have overcome significant challenges, such as injury or illness, to return to the gridiron. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds, the Sparta, Wisconsin native brings both experience and resilience to Lubbock. With one season of eligibility remaining, Wisniewski is ready to make a significant impact after missing the entire previous season due to a foot injury sustained during summer workouts.

Before transferring to Texas Tech, Wisniewski spent five seasons at North Dakota State, where he became one of the program's most celebrated players. He played a key role in helping the Bison secure an FCS national championship in 2021 and earned consensus FCS All-American honors in 2023. Starting his collegiate career as a linebacker, he transitioned to safety after the 2022 season, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability. His time at North Dakota State solidified his reputation as a hard-hitting and dependable defender, making his recovery from injury and move to Texas Tech even more inspiring.

The recognition on the Comeback Player of the Year watch list showcases Wisniewski's determination to return to the game he loves. Now that he is fully healthy, he is prepared to contribute to the Red Raiders' defense this fall. Texas Tech fans are eager to see how his leadership and talent will shine as he embarks on the next chapter of his football journey.

David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

