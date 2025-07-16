Texas Tech recruits dominate Rivals top 100; father of top safety livid
Texas Tech football is having a fantastic recruiting season! They’ve landed commitments from seven players ranked in the top 100 prospects in the state of Texas by Rivals. This is a big deal because it means Tech is attracting highly-rated talent, beating out other schools for these athletes. It shows the program is gaining momentum and building a strong future roster under Coach Joey McGuire.
These seven commitments represent a significant shift in Texas Tech's recruiting efforts. The group includes top players at key positions, such as running back, secondary, and both offensive and defensive lines. Landing this much talent early in the process demonstrates that Coach McGuire’s staff is effectively identifying and securing promising athletes, building a foundation for future success. They have followed their blueprint of name, image, and likeness (NIL) utilization, revenue sharing, and using their success to feed future success. The Red Raiders continue to make national news with their recruiting success.
Although Texas Tech was well represented on the Rivals "Top 100 Texas Based Recruits" list, some were not pleased with the rankings. Donovan Webb’s father, Dennis Webb, Jr., vehemently opposed his son's #99 ranking. He believes the evaluation is wildly inaccurate, publicly questioning the credibility of the list and asserting that Donovan’s talent far exceeds that of those ranked above him. He feels the ranking significantly undervalues his son’s potential.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -