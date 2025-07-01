Texas Tech ready for explosive July as top recruiting targets near decision dates
Texas Tech is looking to make a splash on the recruiting trail with an explosive July. The Red Raiders are poised to be in the running for several blue-chip elite recruits. If they can close the deal with a few of them, their 2026 class could easily climb into the top 20 nationally. Coupling that with the number one transfer portal class would give head coach Joey McGuire some serious momentum. Momentum that his program needs, and momentum, when paired with a robust NIL plan, that could thrust Texas Tech into national Championship contention.
The Red Raiders have their eyes firmly on a trio of four-star talents that are committing in July or could be flipped in July. Safety Donovan Webb, as of a couple of minutes before this article, has now been crystal balled to Texas Tech after previously being predicted to the Big Ten powerhouse Michigan. Elite running back Ace Rowden is another four-star who commits on July 3rd. He, too, has Tech on top of his list. The last player McGuire and his staff are targeting hard is a Baylor wide receiver commit, London Smith. Smith could be tough to flip, but Tech has not given up.
If McGuire and his staff can close the deal with those three stars, and also with four-star defensive lineman Chase Campbell, this class could be heading towards something special. Momentum on the recruiting trail is critical. Players want to play with other top talents, so when they see a flurry of commitments, it could start making an impact on their own decisions. Brace yourselves for a potentially explosive July, Red Raider fans.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -