Texas Tech's Sheridan Wilson lands on Rimington Trophy watch list
Heading into his junior season, Texas Tech's Sheridan Wilson is viewed as one of the top centers in college football. On Friday, he was named to the Rimington Trophy watchlist, an award given to the nation's best center in college football.
Wilson started all 13 games for the Red Raiders in 2024, and he didn't allow a single sack on 581 pass-blocking opportunities all season. Wilson also allowed only 13 QB pressures and three QB hits, finishing the year with a 98.9 pass-blocking efficiency rating according to PFF.
Now, as a veteran, the 6-5, 300-pound Texas native will serve a critical role up front as the Red Raiders embark on one of the most intriguing seasons in program history. Despite the fact that Texas Tech hasn't had a double-digit win season since 2008, the expectation is that the Red Raiders will be squarely in the conference championship and national championship picture.
Those lofty expectations are due to the fact that Texas Tech returns several key contributors (including veteran QB Behren Morton), along with landing 21 big-time prospects out of the transfer portal, 13 of which are blue-chip prospects.
The vibes in Lubbock right now are as high as they've ever been. The roster is loaded, they're killing it on the recruiting trail, and all signs are pointing to Texas Tech making a lot of noise on the national stage this fall.
