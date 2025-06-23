'The Fridge' is coming: Texas Tech's Lee Hunter set to wreak havoc on BIG 12 offenses
Sometimes, you can look at a young athlete and know exactly which sport they were meant to play. I had the insane luck of meeting current NBA player (Memphis Grizzlies) Zach Edey in an airport while he was still playing for IMG Academy (HS). One look at his 7-foot-4, 230-pound frame and I knew he was a basketball player. Anyone who comes across Texas Tech transfer Lee "The Fridge" Hunter would have to be blind not to immediately know he was built to devour offensive lines, terrorize quarterbacks, and erase hapless running backs.
Hunter is a truly remarkable individual. The senior defensive lineman is imposing, to say the least, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 325 pounds. He still possesses quick feet and can use his burst to blow past offensive linemen before they are even out of their stance. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and defensive coordinator Shiel Wood have to be salivating at the opportunity to unleash this young man. BIG 12 offensive coordinators are undoubtedly already looking for ways to double-team and chip Hunter, so he doesn't wreak absolute havoc on their game plans.
Since 2023, Hunter has amassed 107 tackles, 58 run stops, 28 tackles for loss/no gain, and 49 quarterback pressures. These are astounding numbers, and Hunter will add to them this season. His defensive teammates form one of the most impressive defenses heading into the 2025 season. They have size, speed, experience, and high expectations for themselves. Hunter will be leading the charge up front, and the BIG 12 had better be ready for him.
