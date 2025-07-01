Top Texas Tech receiver target raves about Red Raider offense, claims "I want the ball"
A top offensive target for the Texas Tech Red Raiders football program has spoken out about the offense in Lubbock, and he seems pleased about it. With his decision date not yet locked in, it appears that it will occur in July. Four-star wideout Chase Campbell had this to say about Tech after a recent official visit.
"I like their offense a lot. They had good production last year, so knowing that they’re going to pass the ball around, and I want the ball. So that was real good, knowing that they like to pass it. And they had a lot of production last year. And then also seeing how they kind of do position wise, and that some people play everywhere, don’t want to just be stuck in one spot. Then knowing that they have quarterbacks up. They have a quarterback now and then they’ll have a good quarterback for the next few years. Knowing that is pretty good."- Wide Receiver target Chase Campbell
Campbell would be a welcome addition to the Red Raiders' 2026 recruiting class. He would add an explosive offensive weapon to a team that tends to air it out a bit on offense. Knowing that Tech has no qualms with tossing the ball around the field has to be an appealing factor to Campbell and his camp. Now, Red Raider fans wait and see if that is enough to get Campbell to commit.
