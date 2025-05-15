Big 12 Football: Latest 2026 recruiting team rankings
As we continue forward to the summer months, coaching staffs across the country are hitting the recruiting trail in an effort to build for future success. And while adding valuable pieces through the transfer portal is increasingly becoming a big part of that effort, head coaches still know the value of recruiting and developing your own talent.
The top 5 remains unchanged from our previous article of the rankings, but there has been some movement among teams ranked No. 6 through No. 16.
Here's a look at the latest 2026 recruiting rankings for the Big 12 conference, via 247Sports.
1. Kansas
- 3-stars: 13
- 4-stars: 2
- 5-stars: 0
2. Arizona State
- 3-stars: 9
- 4-stars: 3
- 5-stars: 0
3. Iowa State
- 3-stars: 12
- 4-stars: 1
- 5-stars: 0
4. Oklahoma State
- 3-stars: 9
- 4-stars: 2
- 5-stars: 0
5. Texas Tech
- 3-stars: 10
- 4-stars: 0
- 5-stars: 0
6. UCF
- 3-stars: 8
- 4-stars: 1
- 5-stars: 0
7. Baylor
- 3-stars: 4
- 4-stars: 3
- 5-stars: 0
8. BYU
- 3-stars: 5
- 4-stars: 2
- 5-stars: 0
9. TCU
- 3-stars: 6
- 4-stars: 1
- 5-stars: 0
10. Cincinnati
- 3-stars: 7
- 4-stars: 0
- 5-stars: 0
11. Houston
- 3-stars: 4
- 4-stars: 0
- 5-stars: 1
12. West Virginia
- 3-stars: 6
- 4-stars: 0
- 5-stars: 0
13. Arizona
- 3-stars: 5
- 4-stars: 0
- 5-stars: 0
14. Kansas State
- 3-stars: 3
- 4-stars: 0
- 5-stars: 0
15. Colorado
- 3-stars: 2
- 4-stars: 0
- 5-stars: 0
16. Utah
- 3-stars: 2
- 4-stars: 0
- 5-stars: 0
