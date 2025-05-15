Red Raider Review

Big 12 Football: Latest 2026 recruiting team rankings

Coaching staffs within the Big 12 continue to hit the recruiting trail hard in an effort to build toward future success.

Chris Breiler

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As we continue forward to the summer months, coaching staffs across the country are hitting the recruiting trail in an effort to build for future success. And while adding valuable pieces through the transfer portal is increasingly becoming a big part of that effort, head coaches still know the value of recruiting and developing your own talent.

The top 5 remains unchanged from our previous article of the rankings, but there has been some movement among teams ranked No. 6 through No. 16.

Here's a look at the latest 2026 recruiting rankings for the Big 12 conference, via 247Sports.

1. Kansas

Kansas helmet
Carter Skaggs/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 3-stars: 13
  • 4-stars: 2
  • 5-stars: 0

2. Arizona State

Arizona State helmet
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 9
  • 4-stars: 3
  • 5-stars: 0

3. Iowa State

Iowa State helmet
William Purnell-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 12
  • 4-stars: 1
  • 5-stars: 0

4. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State
William Purnell-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 9
  • 4-stars: 2
  • 5-stars: 0

5. Texas Tech

Texas Tech helmet
Denny Medley-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 10
  • 4-stars: 0
  • 5-stars: 0

6. UCF

UCF helmet
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 8
  • 4-stars: 1
  • 5-stars: 0

7. Baylor

Baylor helmet
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 4
  • 4-stars: 3
  • 5-stars: 0

8. BYU

BYU helmet
Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 5
  • 4-stars: 2
  • 5-stars: 0

9. TCU

TCU Helmet
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 6
  • 4-stars: 1
  • 5-stars: 0

10. Cincinnati

Cincinnati
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 7
  • 4-stars: 0
  • 5-stars: 0

11. Houston

Houston Cougars
William Purnell-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 4
  • 4-stars: 0
  • 5-stars: 1

12. West Virginia

West Virginia helmet
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 6
  • 4-stars: 0
  • 5-stars: 0

13. Arizona

Arizona helmet
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 5
  • 4-stars: 0
  • 5-stars: 0

14. Kansas State

Kansas State Helmet
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 3
  • 4-stars: 0
  • 5-stars: 0

15. Colorado

Colorado helmet
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 2
  • 4-stars: 0
  • 5-stars: 0

16. Utah

Utah helmet
Rob Gray-Imagn Images
  • 3-stars: 2
  • 4-stars: 0
  • 5-stars: 0

