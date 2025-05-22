Red Raider Review

Four-star WR schedules official visit with Texas Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to receive a visit from one of the top wide receiver recruits in the 2026 class.

Chris Breiler

Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech is set to receive an official visit from one of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation. On Thursday, four-star wideout Chase Campbell announced that he's locked in an official visit with the Red Raiders on June 15.

According to 247Sports latest rankings, Campbell is rated as the No. 22 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class.

At 6-1, 180 pounds, Campbell has been on Texas Tech's radar for a while now. In fact, head coach Joey McGuire offered Campbell back in 2022 when he was still in middle school, highlighting just how highly they think of the Wolfforth (TX) native.

From football, to basketball, to track, Campbell excels in everything he does. And given the fact that he's already established a relationship with the folks in Lubbock, you've got to like Texas Tech's chances in this one.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland signs contract extension

Texas Tech offers four-star defender currently committed to Big Ten school

247Sports ranks Texas Tech's Behren Morton among nation's best college quarterbacks in 2025

Big 12 announces date, location, and kickoff time for 2025 conference championship game

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting