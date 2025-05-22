Four-star WR schedules official visit with Texas Tech
Texas Tech is set to receive an official visit from one of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation. On Thursday, four-star wideout Chase Campbell announced that he's locked in an official visit with the Red Raiders on June 15.
According to 247Sports latest rankings, Campbell is rated as the No. 22 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class.
At 6-1, 180 pounds, Campbell has been on Texas Tech's radar for a while now. In fact, head coach Joey McGuire offered Campbell back in 2022 when he was still in middle school, highlighting just how highly they think of the Wolfforth (TX) native.
From football, to basketball, to track, Campbell excels in everything he does. And given the fact that he's already established a relationship with the folks in Lubbock, you've got to like Texas Tech's chances in this one.
