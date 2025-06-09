Texas Tech locked in heated battle with Big Ten powerhouse Michigan for local cornerback
A home-state advantage is usually a significant advantage when it comes to recruiting. Offering a young man the opportunity to play in front of family and friends gives an in-state school something that a school thousands of miles away cannot provide, and has to overcome in its sales pitch. Texas Tech is fortunate to be recruiting in a football hotbed; the Lone Star State consistently produces hundreds of collegiate football talent year after year. Because of that, the biggest names in football spend a significant amount of time trying to steal talent out of the Red Raiders' backyard.
The most recent bully is Big Ten powerhouse Michigan. The 2023 National Champions are currently favored to snag four-star cornerback talent Donovan Webb. The elite safety is still predicted to end up at Tech by Rivals, but On3 has him trending towards Michigan. Webb himself had this to say after a recent visit to Michigan.
"Michigan has always been at the top of my list. I don't see that changing."- 2026 CB recruit Donovan Webb
Those are not words Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire wants to hear come out of Webb's mouth. While Webb is currently a Michigan lean, things can change quickly in recruiting. Expect Tech to turn up the heat and use any connections they have to swing Webb back towards Lubbock.
