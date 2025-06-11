Texas Tech projected to land 4-star running back, commitment date set

"That place out there is definitely going in the right direction."



New Boston (TX) four-star RB Ashton "Ace" Rowden (@ashrowden) enjoyed Lubbock on his official visit to #TexasTech. Where do the Red Raiders stand in the race for his commitment?



🔴https://t.co/j7bMapZXv1 pic.twitter.com/oYhWVAvNmC