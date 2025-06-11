Texas Tech projected to land 4-star running back, commitment date set
The Red Raiders are trending for a four-star running back from the Lone Star State. On Tuesday, Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said he's expecting Texas Tech to win the recruiting battle for Ashton Rowden, one of the top RB prospects in the country for the 2026 class.
The 5-11, 195-pound running back is rated as a four-star by both Rivals and 247Sports composite, and holds 22 offers from programs around the country. Although teams like Houston, Minnesota, and TCU are all in the mix here, Spiegelman is favoring Texas Tech.
As a junior at New Boston High School, Rowden put together a stellar season, finishing with 1,337 yards and 14 touchdowns. The talented RB indicated that he wanted to take all of his official visits before making a decision, and it's expected that he'll announce his commitment on July 4.
