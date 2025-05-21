Texas Tech recruiting son of former NBA point guard, four-star prospect
Texas Tech remains aggressive on the recruiting trail to secure future success for the basketball program. This week, On3 revealed the the Red Raiders are targeting elite 2027 point guard Reese Alston, son of former NBA point guard Rafer Alston.
Alston is currently rated as the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of Texas and the No. 11 point guard in the nation. Along with Texas Tech, Alston is drawing interest from other programs like Houston, Texas A&M, UCF, and Stanford.
As a sophomore at Second Baptist out of Houston, Alston averaged an impressive 21.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg, and 5.2 apg last season. The 6-2, 165 pound point guard currently holds 13 offers and it's expected that list will continue to grow in the coming months.
His father, Rafer, first gained notoriety as a Streetball legend under the nickname "Skip 2 My Lou." He played for six different teams in the NBA from 1999 to 2010, including stops with the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and New Jersey Nets.
