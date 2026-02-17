Texas Tech Lady Raiders Stay Ranked in AP Top 25 Poll Even After a Drop

In the world of college basketball, staying power is often as important as upward mobility. For the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, the latest AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll brought a mix of reality and resilience. Following a split week of conference action, the Lady Raiders slipped four spots to No. 20. However, they marked a significant milestone for the program, as it's their eighth consecutive week as a nationally ranked squad.

Defensive Identity Keeps Texas Tech in the AP Top 25

Yes, the number next to their name changed. But the bigger headline is this, because Texas Tech is still ranked. And in February, that staying power speaks volumes.

The drop comes after a week that tested the team’s grit. Tech secured a hard-fought 70–65 home victory against the Kansas Jayhawks. But they stumbled on the road in a 75–65 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. While the slide in the rankings might sting, the bigger picture remains bright. Texas Tech is firmly entrenched in the national conversation as the postseason push begins in earnest.

The primary reason the Lady Raiders have not plummeted in the polls is their unmistakable defensive DNA. Under coach Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech has built one of the most formidable defensive units in the country.

The Lady Raiders rank 20th nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to just 57.4 points per game. In the high-powered Big 12 Conference, that mark sits second, trailing only the TCU Horned Frogs.

Their rim protection is even more eye-catching. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the nation in blocked shots per game at 5.7. That defensive wall is anchored by Jalynn Bristow, who leads the Big 12 in blocks at 2.1 per game. Bristow’s presence allows Tech’s guards to pressure the perimeter aggressively, knowing there is elite shot-blocking support behind them.

While defense may be the calling card, the Lady Raiders have shown they can score when it counts. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 in scoring at 73.3 points per game. Tech ranks fifth in the conference in three-point percentage at 34.7 percent.

In the loss to Oklahoma State, Bailey Maupin and Snuda Collins combined for 37 points. Even on a night when the rest of the roster struggled to find rhythm, those two kept the Lady Raiders within striking distance. That kind of backcourt production is invaluable in tight conference battles.

The Week That Caused the Rankings Shift

The 1-1 week perfectly captured the grind of conference play. Against Kansas, Texas Tech delivered a 70–65 win in front of a lively crowd in Lubbock during the Play4Kay pink game. It was defined by second-chance points and clutch defensive stops in the final minutes.

Then came the road trip to Stillwater. Oklahoma State handed Tech a 75–65 loss, marking the Lady Raiders’ first Quad One loss of the season. Before that defeat, Texas Tech had been 3-0 in Quad One games. The loss also snapped a three-game winning streak.

It was not a disastrous week. It was a reality check. And in the AP Top 25, even a small slip can cause movement.

The timing of the ranking drop adds intrigue to what comes next. On Wednesday at 6 p.m., United Supermarkets Arena will host one of the most anticipated games of the season when the No. 15 Baylor Bears visit Lubbock.

Texas Tech already defeated Baylor in its first Big 12 game of the season before Christmas. That win marked the program’s first victory over the Bears since 2011. Now, the Lady Raiders have a chance at a season sweep.

After Baylor, there is no rest. On Saturday at 8 p.m. CT, the Lady Raiders head to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes.

Why Staying Ranked Matters for Texas Tech? Eight straight weeks in the AP Top 25 is not an accident. It reflects consistency, identity, and growth under Krista Gerlich’s leadership.

Even with their first high-tier resume loss, the Lady Raiders’ metrics remain strong. Their scoring defense ranks among the nation’s best. Their shot-blocking numbers are elite. Their backcourt scoring duo can compete with anyone. The No. 20 ranking may feel like a dip, but it also represents validation.

