Texas Tech Women's Basketball Comes Up Short in Competitive Road Test at Oklahoma State

The intensity of Big 12 women’s basketball was on full display Saturday afternoon inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. In a matchup loaded with conference implications, the No. 16 Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 75-65.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Leads the Offensive Charge

With the loss, Texas Tech moves to 23-4 overall and 10-4 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State improves to 20-7 and 9-5 in the conference. Even in defeat, the Lady Raiders once again showed the offensive consistency and firepower. Especially the one that has kept them ranked in the national Top 20 for much of the 2025-26 season.

Bailey Maupin led the way with 19 points. The senior was especially sharp at the free-throw line, converting 8 of 9 attempts for an .889 percentage. It marked her team-leading 24th double-digit scoring game of the season.

Snudda Collins followed closely with 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting, a .467 clip from the field. Collins knocked down a team-best two three-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. The outing marked her 23rd double-figure performance of the year, ranking second on the team in that category.

Their combined 37 points kept Texas Tech within striking distance. However, a pivotal second-quarter surge by Oklahoma State created a gap that proved difficult to erase. The Lady Raiders opened the game with purpose and poise.

Texas Tech scored the first four points on layups from Maupin and Jalynn Bristow. After Oklahoma State answered, Sarengbe Sanogo responded with a layup of her own. The Cowgirls trimmed the lead to 6-4. However, Bristow added a second-chance layup to push the advantage back to four.

Collins extended the lead to 10-6 with a turnaround jumper just before the media timeout. Oklahoma State hit a three-pointer to cut it to one. On the other hand, Jada Malone countered with a layup. The Cowgirls knocked down another triple to tie the game at 12-12. Collins immediately answered with three of her own, keeping momentum on Tech’s side.

Oklahoma State hit a jumper at the buzzer, but Texas Tech carried a narrow 15-14 lead into the second quarter. The tone shifted dramatically in the second frame.

Oklahoma State opened the quarter by scoring eight of the first 10 points, building a 22-17 lead. Gemma Nunez halted the run with a driving layup, but the Cowgirls followed with four straight points to stretch the margin to 26-19.

Núñez added a free throw, and Collins scored a last-second layup to close the gap slightly. Still, Oklahoma State connected on a pull-up jumper before the media timeout to extend the lead to six. The Cowgirls then closed the half on a 10-2 run, fueled by transition opportunities and timely shot-making. At halftime, Texas Tech faced a 36-24 deficit.

Lady Raiders Putting up a Fight Back After the Break

Texas Tech came out of the locker room determined to respond. Maupin ignited the third quarter with five straight points, knocking down a three-pointer and adding two free throws. The momentum was short-lived, as Oklahoma State countered with an 8-0 run that forced a Tech timeout with 6:44 remaining in the period.

Collins stopped the run with a jumper, and Sidney Love chipped in a free throw to make it 44-32. The Cowgirls responded with a 5-0 burst, but Texas Tech answered with a 6-2 surge of its own to trim the deficit to 13 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Raiders were still within reach, but time was becoming a factor. Denae Fritz opened the fourth quarter with two free throws. Collins then drilled a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 10, injecting life into the Tech bench. Oklahoma State knocked down another three-pointer to stretch the lead to 60-45.

Fritz responded with a layup to trim the deficit to 13 with 6:38 remaining. Texas Tech clawed within 11, but Oklahoma State scored five consecutive points to push the margin to 69-53 and force another Tech timeout.

Núñez added a second-chance layup after grabbing an offensive rebound. Fritz connected on a three-pointer to make it 71-58. Maupin scored the next four points for the Lady Raiders, but Oklahoma State sealed the game at the free-throw line, securing the 75-65 final.

Texas Tech returns home to United Supermarkets Arena for a marquee matchup against the No. 12 Baylor Bears on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

