Which Texas Baseball Commits Will Actually Make It to Campus?

Surprisingly to no one, Texas Longhorns baseball has once again assembled one of the most talented recruiting classes in the nation.

The problem with that, however, is keeping those classes intact following graduation.

Turns out, when a recruiting class is loaded with blue-chip prospects, several are inevitably drafted before they ever arrive in Austin.

That’s no different for the Longhorns, as several of Texas' highest-rated commits are projected to hear their names called early in the MLB Draft. However, some could still make their way to the Forty Acres and be valuable pieces in next year’s roster.

Here's a look at the biggest names in Texas' 2027 class and the likelihood each ultimately arrives in Austin.

Grady Emerson, SS (No. 2 Overall)

Argyle's Grady Emerson hits the ball against Lubbock-Cooper in Game 2 of the Region I-5A baseball final. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Likelihood of making it to Texas: Almost none

There may not be a better high school position player in the country than Grady Emerson.

The Fort Worth Christian shortstop enters the draft as MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect and has legitimate No. 1 overall pick upside thanks to his polished left-handed bat, advanced strike-zone discipline and ability to remain at shortstop long term.

Simply put, there are almost no holes in his profile.

And barring one of the biggest surprises of draft night, Emerson is expected to begin his professional career immediately. His future as a Longhorn can almost be entirely written off.

Brody Bumila, LHP (No. 19 Overall)

Bishop Feehan's Brody Bumila tosses up the ball during a non-league game against Taunton. | Cameron Merritt/Taunton Daily Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Likelihood: Heavy favorite to sign, but don't completely rule Texas out

While still very unlikely, it’s not entirely out of the question.

The 6-foot-9 left-hander routinely reaches triple digits with his fastball and has elite physical tools that professional teams admire. He's expected to be selected early and is believed to sign.

But unlike Emerson, there's at least a path to Austin.

Bumila is believed to have a significant bonus asking price, which could deter teams. If he slips out of the first round (which is very likely, being a high school pitcher and all) and can't reach an agreement with the team that drafts him, Texas suddenly becomes a very realistic option.

Still, unlikely. But possible.

Cooper Harris, RHP (No. 62 Overall)

Likelihood: True toss-up

The Flower Mound standout doesn't possess Bumila's overpowering velocity, but he’s extremely polished and has elite pitchability. He commands four pitches, pounds the strike zone and projects as one of the fastest-moving high school arms in the draft. Most analysts expect Harris to come off the board somewhere between the second and fourth rounds.

All that being said, we truly don’t know his path yet. Professional baseball remains the favorite, but if Harris honors his commitment, he could be an immediate starter for an already loaded starting rotation.

Beau Peterson, 3B (No. 59 Overall)

Likelihood: Lean toward signing

Peterson, like Harris, has a chance. Yet, it’s slim.

The left-handed slugger also possesses day-one starter potential at Texas and is one of the top power hitters in the 2026 class. Most projections have him landing somewhere between the late second and fourth rounds.

Still, he could use some development in the college ranks, especially on defense.

Texas would love to land Peterson, but the expectation still leans toward him beginning his professional career.

Trey Rangel, RHP (No. 153 Overall)

Likelihood: Toss-up

Rangel is one of the more intriguing names in this process.

His fastball can reach 98 mph, and his high-spin breaking ball gives him legitimate late-inning upside. Some scouts believe he'll ultimately profile better as a reliever than a starter, which could slightly impact where he's selected.

The Colony product is expected to hear his name called somewhere in the middle rounds. And if it’s later than desired, Rangel could very well declare himself a Longhorn.

If he does arrive in Austin, he could become another candidate to follow the developmental path that turned Dylan Volantis and Sam Cozart into stars.

He would be a draft-eligible sophomore, so those two years of development could be highly beneficial, just like they were for Cozart and Volantis.

RHP James Jorgensen (No. 165)

Likelihood: Good

Among Texas' top-200 pitching commits, Jorgensen appears to have one of the strongest chances of reaching campus.

Jorgensen has a fastball that touches 97 mph and two polished secondary pitches. He's expected to be drafted, but the current belief is that Texas remains in a favorable position to keep him in the class.

If that happens, the Longhorns would add another polished arm with legitimate weekend starter upside.

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