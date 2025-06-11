Four Texas Longhorns Named to ABCA All-Region Teams
In their first season under Jim Schlossnagle, the Texas Longhorns undoubtedly smashed the expectations placed upon them prior to the campaign. While many believed they would be a good team in year one, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted them to have the success they did.
Despite coming up short of the ultimate goal of winning the whole thing, they still managed to go and win the SEC in their first season under the conference. And they did so in dominant fashion. It was a group effort by a talented roster to achieve all that they did. That being said, a quartet of Longhorns stood above the rest in catcher Rylan Galvan, second baseman Ethan Mendoza and pitchers Dylan Volantis and Luke Harrison.
These four were the backbone for a stellar Texas squad and were recognized on Tuesday evening as members of the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Region Teams.
Galvan, an All-SEC First Team member as well, was as steady as they come both in the batter's box and behind the dish en route to his First Team ABCA All-Region selection . A steadying force wherever he was placed in the lineup, the star catcher slashed a remarkable .296/.452/.613. He also paced the Longhorns with 15 home runs, while his 47 RBI tied third baseman Casey Borba for third most.
Joining him on the first team was Volantis, and for good reason. Plenty has been written about the dominant freshman southpaw pitcher. One of the best arms in the nation during his debut campaign, he recorded an SEC-freshman record 11 saves while leading Texas in a plethora of categories, including his 1.94 ERA and 74 strikeouts.
Not to be left out, fellow southpaw and starter in the rotation, Harrison, was equally as important for Texas. Harrison blossomed into one of the best arms in the SEC during his first season under new pitching coach, Max Weiner and played his way to a Second Team selection. His stats were impeccable, as he recorded a 5-1 record with a sensational 3.06 ERA and 72 strikeouts, the second most on the Longhorns.
Rounding out the list of the Longhorns is Mendoza, also on the Second Team, the Arizona State transfer that held down second base with a slick glove and set the table from the leadoff spot in the lineup. His bat was as steady as they come, posting a team-high .333 average and leading the way with 75 hits to boot. His plate discipline was equally as important as his 36 walks placed him second.
The good news for the Longhorns is of these four, Harrison, Mendoza and Volantis are all going to be back next year as they prepare for another run in year two under Jim Schlossnagle. And if 2025 is any indication, they are only going to be even better with another year under their belts.