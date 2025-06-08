Texas Baseball's Rylan Galvan Named A Buster Posey Award Finalist
While the season did not ultimately end the way the Texas Longhorns would have liked, that being a dogpile in Omaha, there was still a ton of success stories to be happy with. From the emergence of freshman Dylan Volantis as one of the nation's best closers to winning the SEC in year one, it was an overall good season for the Longhorns.
However, perhaps the best storyline to come out of the 2025 campaign was the emergence of Rylan Galvan. Not only was Galvan one of the best catchers in the conference, but he was widely recognized as one of the nation's best. That was reaffirmed on Thursday when he was named a finalist for the Buster Posey Award.
The Buster Posey Award, which was formerly known as the Johnny Bench Award, dates back to 2000 and is given annually to the best catcher in college baseball. So it makes perfect sense that Galvan is one of the finalists for the prestigious award.
In terms of reasons for the Longhorns' strong season in their first year under coach Jim Schlossnagle, Galvan is either at the absolute top of that list or very near it. His continued emergence both behind the plate and in the batter's box were pivotal for Texas as it navigated a gauntlet of an SEC schedule.
Offensively, he took another big step forward from his success in 2024. He slashed a sparkling .296/.452/.613 while leading the way with 15 home runs and his 47 RBI tied for third with third baseman Casey Borba. Also an absolute stud behind the dish, he recorded 465 putouts and only four errors all season long.
Galvan is joined by Coastal Carolina's Caden Bodine and Notre Dame's Carson Tinney, both of which also had phenomenal seasons in their own right. If Galvan were to bring home the award, he would be the first Longhorns catcher to do so in the award's history. The winner of the Buster Posey Award will be announced on June 26.