Here Is Where Texas Baseball Finished in the Final 2026 Season Rankings
With the Oklahoma Sooners defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in two games to one in the 2026 College World Series, the college baseball season has now officially come to a close.
The season saw the Texas Longhorns thrive well in their second year under head coach Jim Schlossnagle, finishing with a 46-15 record, 19-10 against SEC opposition.
2026 also saw the Horns host a regional for the second year in a row, and later a super regional in the midst of their postseason success, making it all the way to the College World Series in Omaha before two losses to the Georgia Bulldogs ended Texas' chances for their first baseball national championship in over 20 years.
Despite the loss, the Longhorns were given plenty of credit in D1Baseball's final Top 25 rankings of the year.
Texas Longhorns Crack Top 5 In Final 2026 Rankings
In said rankings, the Longhorns long reign in the top five of the rankings throughout the season did them plenty of favors, and they were given a ranking of No. 5 after the season was all said and done.
After their shocking loss in the Los Angeles Regional, the UCLA Bruins, after sitting atop the rankings for literally the entire season, were placed just outside the top 10 at No. 11.
The Georgia Bulldogs, the very team that eliminated Texas from the eight-team final, were placed No. 3 on the list, right behind the two finalists, the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 2 North Carolina Tar Heels, with the Sooners scoring the upset win over the Tar Heels after spending most of 2026 unranked.
The No. 5 spotting is a huge jump for the Longhorns compared to last year, when they finished at No. 17 after being upset in their own regional by the UTSA Roadrunners.
Schloss does have some digging to do for the 2027 season, having already lost assistant coach Nolan Cain to his old friends in College Station.
Here are the final rankings of the season, courtesy of D1Baseball.com.
1) Oklahoma Sooners
2) North Carolina Tar Heels
3) Georgia Bulldogs
4) West Virginia Mountaineers
5) Texas Longhorns
6) Alabama Crimson Tide
7) Ole Miss Rebels
8) Troy Trojans
9) Auburn Tigers
10) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
11) UCLA Bruins
12) Kansas Jayhawks
13) Oregon Ducks
14) Mississippi State Bulldogs
15) USC Trojans
16) Florida Gators
17) Texas A&M Aggies
18) Florida State Seminoles
19) Cal Poly Mustangs
20) St. John's Red Storm
21) Little Rock Trojans
22) Oregon State Beavers
23) Arkansas Razorbacks
24) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
25) Oklahoma State Cowboys
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas Longhorns for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03