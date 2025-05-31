How to Watch & Listen to Game 2 of Texas Longhorns' Austin Regional
The Texas Longhorns look to keep things rolling in their second game of the Austin Regional, this time with a matchup with the UTSA Road Runners.
The Longhorns took care of business on their opening day of the regional, with a 7-1 victory against the HCU Huskies. Thanks to a trio of the Longhorns' pitching staff giving up just one earned run, and combined for six strikeouts
The Road Runners have also handled business to start the Regional, defeating the Kansas State Wildcats comfortably 10-2 thanks to a big three-RBI performance from senior James Taussig, and walk into the regional as AAC regular season champions with a 45-13 record.
Texas and UTSA faced each other once in Austin this season, with the Road Runners upsetting the then No. 8-ranked Longhorns 8-7 in extra innings. The midweek contest needed 12 innings to be decided, with a solo home run from senior Andrew Stucky giving UTSA the upper hand and Texas failing to respond, earning them the victory.
Both teams look to stay hot in the postseason with a victory on Saturday evening.
A win for the Longhorns puts them in a good spot to come out as winners of the Regional unscathed; a loss puts their path to a Regional victory and the potential to host a Super Regional in murky waters.
Here is how to watch and listen to the Longhorns' Second Game of the Austin Regional:
What: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Road Runners
Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, TX
When: Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. CT
How to Watch: SEC Network & ESPN+
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone