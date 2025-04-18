Sean Miller Throws Impressive First Pitch at Texas Baseball Game
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach Sean Miller is making his case to be a relief pitcher for Jim Schlossnagle and the No. 1 Texas baseball team.
Miller threw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday night in Austin at UFCU Disch-Falk Field prior to the Longhorns beginning their weekend SEC series against the No. 8 Auburn Tigers.
Texas headed into the game after beating UTRGV in a 11-4 midweek win on Tuesday.
As he stood looking comfortable on the mound, Miller delivered a perfect strike to freshman catcher Cole Chamberlain. The Texas fans in attendance let out a loud cheer as a result.
Take a look at the video, which was captured by Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman:
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, the good luck on the mound didn't continue once the game started. Shorly after giving up a two-run homer in the third inning, Texas star pitcher Jared Spencer exited the game due to injury.
The Longhorns are heading into a crucial stretch and can't afford to lose Spencer for an extended period of time.
As for Miller and the Texas men's basketball team, things are looking up as he heads into his first season at the helm. The Longhorns have landed portal commitments from Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, Purdue forward Camden Heide, Xavier forward/center Lassina Traore and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis. Additionally, the team has secured roster retentions from guards Chendall Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope along with forward Nic Codie.
Miller said recently on The Jim Rome Show that he likes where the team stands at this point in the offseason.
“Everybody is trying to win a national championship,” Miller said on the show. “I think as the new basketball coach, that becomes the target. Can you do it? You certainly have everything you need resource wise to compete for it, hopefully we can build the program to head that direction. I feel good about where we’re at. I think it’s the beginning stages of a lot of great things moving forward where we’ll have more time.”