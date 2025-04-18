Longhorns Multisport Star Jonah Williams Earns First Career Start
A repeated visit from the injury bug for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns has forced coach Jim Schlossnagle to tinker with the lineup in order to find the best combination of hitters. That tinkering led to multisport athlete Jonah Williams earning his first career start on Friday evening.
Taking on the No. 8 Auburn Tigers, the Longhorns are looking to claim yet another series win in conference play. Their sixth out of six series season to be specific. In game two of the massive three-game series Williams will take over in left field and is slotted to hit eighth in the lineup.
Williams has seen limited action so far in his freshman season, entering games when the Longhorns held comfortable leads to handle both pinch hitting and pinch running duties.
He's appeared in four games so far and has yet to record his first career hit, but has drawn a walk, been hit by a pitch and scored twice to go with a stolen base.
Prior to a rash of injuries left field had been occupied by Tommy Farmer IV, and occasionally Easton Winfield. However, with star right fielder Max Belyeu out indefinitely the Longhorns shifted Farmer to right and have been playing a combination of names out in left.
Most recently it was Adrian Rodriguez, who has been battling an injury of his own. And, because when it rains it pours, starting second baseman Ethan Mendoza is dealing with one of his own that has forced him to designated hitter duties.
This pushed occasional left fielder Jayden Duplantier to second base, which fortunately for the Longhorns is his natural position.
While this may ultimately be a one-game situation as the Longhorns adjust their lineup, Williams has the opportunity to take advantage of the moment and show Schlossnagle that he can contribute and help win games.