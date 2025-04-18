Longhorns and Tigers Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (31-5, 14-2) are back in action once again on Friday evening, as they take on the No. 8 Auburn Tigers (27-11, 9-7) in game two of their massive three-game series. A win over the Tigers would secure the series for Texas, marking its sixth straight SEC series win.
If Thursday's opener was any indication, though, that will be far from an easy task for the Longhorns in this one. Battling Auburn in the opener, they were given all they could handle -- especially after starter Jared Spencer left in the third inning accompanied by a trainer.
However, they once again managed to overcome adversity. It started with Max Grubbs, who entered in relief of Spencer and proceeded to toss 4.1 shutout innings and stifle a strong offense. From there, the Texas bats pushed across enough runs to win it 3-2, capped by Kimble Schuessler's go-ahead, two out solo blast in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Now, they look to keep that momentum rolling and win another SEC series -- their sixth of the season and third against a top 10 team.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns look to secure another conference series win against the Tigers from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jonah Williams
2B - Jayden Duplantier
P - Luke Harrison
Top First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Snow: Fly out to center
Rembert: Hit by pitch
Irish: Fly out to right
McMurray: Hit by pitch
Terrell: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Cade Fisher (Auburn) pitching
Mendoza: Hit by pitch
Galvan: Strikeout looking
Flores: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)