Longhorns and Tigers Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to stay red hot in SEC play in game two against the Tigers.

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (31-5, 14-2) are back in action once again on Friday evening, as they take on the No. 8 Auburn Tigers (27-11, 9-7) in game two of their massive three-game series. A win over the Tigers would secure the series for Texas, marking its sixth straight SEC series win.

If Thursday's opener was any indication, though, that will be far from an easy task for the Longhorns in this one. Battling Auburn in the opener, they were given all they could handle -- especially after starter Jared Spencer left in the third inning accompanied by a trainer.

However, they once again managed to overcome adversity. It started with Max Grubbs, who entered in relief of Spencer and proceeded to toss 4.1 shutout innings and stifle a strong offense. From there, the Texas bats pushed across enough runs to win it 3-2, capped by Kimble Schuessler's go-ahead, two out solo blast in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jayden Duplantie
Texas Longhorns infielder Jayden Duplantier (0) catches the ball in the fifth inning as the Texas Longhorns take on the Auburn Tigers. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, they look to keep that momentum rolling and win another SEC series -- their sixth of the season and third against a top 10 team.

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns look to secure another conference series win against the Tigers from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jonah Williams

2B - Jayden Duplantier

P - Luke Harrison

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Snow: Fly out to center

Rembert: Hit by pitch

Irish: Fly out to right

McMurray: Hit by pitch

Terrell: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Cade Fisher (Auburn) pitching

Mendoza: Hit by pitch

Galvan: Strikeout looking

Flores: Grounded into double play (4-6-3)

