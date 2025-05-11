No. 1 Texas Seeking SEC Series Win Over Florida: Live Updates
Things were not looking great for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (40-9, 20-6) following their 8-2 loss to the Florida Gators (34-18, 12-14) in their series opener on Friday evening. It marked their fourth straight SEC loss and put them on the verge of watching their lead atop the standings shrink again.
However, while they did lose on Friday the LSU Tigers downed the Arkansas Razorbacks which kept their lead atop the conference at at two games. And then they were able to take care of business in game two on Saturday afternoon.
Entering the bottom of the fifth inning they found themselves trailing 2-0 and seemingly on their way to a fifth straight loss in the SEC. Then, a two-hour rain delay happened and momentum shifted.
The offense roared to life in the sixth as Rylan Galvan and Jalin Flores blasted back-to-back solo shots and Jonah Williams produced a three-run double, putting Texas ahead 5-2. From there the Longhorns would get the job done, with Dylan Volantis recording the final seven outs and securing his 11th save to even the series.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns look to clinch a series win over the Gators on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
1B- Kimble Schuessler
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Jonah Williams
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
P - Jason Flores