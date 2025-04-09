Longhorns Notebook: No. 2 Texas Dispatches Houston Christian in Run Rule Win
Midweek games are not always as easy as they should be on paper. Just ask the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (27-4), who have seen two of their four losses come in midweek games against the UTSA Roadrunners and Texas State Bobcats.
On Tuesday they welcomed another solid in-state squad to UFCU Disch-Falk Field, as the Houston Christian Huskies (20-11) wanted to follow in the footsteps of UTSA and Texas State. The Longhorns had other plans.
Texas did what it needed to do in this one, taking care of business and clicking on all cylinders. This allowed the Longhorns to cruise to an easy 12-2 blowout win in seven innings and secure their fourth straight win.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' 12-2 blowout win over the Huskies.
Bullpen answers the call
In his recent starts Kade Bing has been phenomenal in the midweek for Texas. So the Longhorns had no qualms handing him the ball to shut down the Huskies. He only lasted 1.1 innings, though, as the southpaw would exit in the top of the second inning having not allowed a run.
From there it could've been easy for the bullpen to falter after the unexpected change in schedule. That would not be the case, though, as they responded with a strong 5.2 innings of two-run baseball. Those two runs were charged to Jason Flores, who tossed 2.2 innings.
Behind him the trio of Grayson Saunier, Drew Rerick and Aiden Moffett provided three shutout innings and bridged the gap in what would be an easy run-rule win.
Mendoza wakes up
Prior to his showing at the plate against the Huskies on Tuesday night, Mendoza found himself mired in a slump at the plate. While he’d been arguably the best hitter in Texas’ lineup, his luck had been a bit down. However, that changed in this one.
The second baseman bounced back with an amazing performance against the Huskies. He collected a trio of hits in the contest and drove in nearly half of the Longhorns' runs, racking up a game-high five RBI. If he can keep showing this version of himself at the plate then Texas will likely see the offense really start clicking on all cylinders.
Keep stacking wins
Over the course of a college baseball season, a loss here and there isn't going to destroy a team's postseason hopes. Despite that, every team wants to stack up as many wins as possible in pursuit of a national seed and a chance to host a regional when the regular season ends.
For the Longhorns, that has been a mission accomplished so far. Aside from a handful of hiccups, including the aforementioned midweek losses, they've put together a great résumê. A win over the Huskies doesn't move the needle a ton, but a loss would have in the wrong direction.
Now they must turn their attention back to conference play as they look to continue building on an 11-1 start in the SEC, and claim their fifth series win in five tries.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns are hitting the road once again for another SEC series, heading east and taking on the Kentucky Wildcats at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday evening.