Longhorns Lead Huskies 9-2 After Third Inning: Live Updates
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-4) are back in action on Tuesday night, with the Houston Christian Huskies (20-10) for another exciting midweek contest.
Spirits are high in Austin ahead of the Longhorns' latest midweek game, as they are fresh off arguably their most important series win of the season. They hosted the then-No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in a highly-touted, top five SEC showdown.
Taking the opener in convincing fashion, Texas cruised to a 5-1 win. After that, though, the next two games were absolute slugfests as anticipated. Having to come from behind in game two, the Longhorns erased a 4-0 deficit and would use a five-run seventh inning to secure a 7-4 victory.
With a series win already in lock, they looked for the sweep on Sunday. Rylan Galvan ensured they would achieve that feat, as his walk off home run in the 10th led to a 4-3 win. Now, they host the Huskies on Tuesday evening looking to win their fourth game in a row.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Huskies from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
CF - Will Gasparino
SS - Jalin Flores
3B - Casey Borba
1B - Kimble Schuessler
DH - Jaquae Stewart
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Easton Winfield
P - Kade Bing
Top First:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Dutka: Groundout to first
Payne: Walk
Walker: Single, Payne to third
Edwards: Strikeout swinging
Halligan: Fly out to center
Bottom First:
Nick Ferazzi (Houston Christian) pitching
Mendoza: Fly out to right
Galvan: Fly out to right
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Bard: Groundout to short
Jason Flores (Texas) pitching
Leiterman: Groundout to pitcher
Rader: Groundout to short
Bottom Second:
Jack Hamilton (Houston Christian) pitching
Flores: Groundout to third
Borba: Single
Schuessler: E5, Borba to third
Stewart: Walk
Farmer: Two-run double, Longhorns lead 2-0
Winfield: Walk
Jett Feltman (Houston Christian) pitching
Mendoza: Two-run single, Winfield to third, Longhorns lead 4-0
Galvan: RBI single, Longhorns lead 5-0
Gasparino: Walk
Flores: Sac fly, Longhorns lead 6-0
Borba: Fly out to left
Top Third:
Roper: Single
Dutka: Double, Roper to third
Payne: RBI groundout to second, Dutka to third, Longhorns lead 6-1
Walker: RBI groundout to second, Longhorns lead 6-2
Edwards: Fly out to center
Bottom Third:
Jacob Cyr (Houston Christian) pitching
Schuessler: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 7-2
Stewart: E5
Farmer: Fly out to left
Winfield: RBI double, Longhorns lead 8-2
Mendoza: RBI single, Longhorns lead 9-2
Galvan: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)