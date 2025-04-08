Longhorns Country

Longhorns Lead Huskies 9-2 After Third Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to secure their fourth straight win with the Huskies coming to town.

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-4) are back in action on Tuesday night, with the Houston Christian Huskies (20-10) for another exciting midweek contest.

Spirits are high in Austin ahead of the Longhorns' latest midweek game, as they are fresh off arguably their most important series win of the season. They hosted the then-No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in a highly-touted, top five SEC showdown.

Taking the opener in convincing fashion, Texas cruised to a 5-1 win. After that, though, the next two games were absolute slugfests as anticipated. Having to come from behind in game two, the Longhorns erased a 4-0 deficit and would use a five-run seventh inning to secure a 7-4 victory.

With a series win already in lock, they looked for the sweep on Sunday. Rylan Galvan ensured they would achieve that feat, as his walk off home run in the 10th led to a 4-3 win. Now, they host the Huskies on Tuesday evening looking to win their fourth game in a row.

Will Gasparin
Texas outfielder Will Gasparino (8) catches the ball in the outfield during the fifth inning against the UTSA Roadrunners. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns take on the Huskies from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

CF - Will Gasparino

SS - Jalin Flores

3B - Casey Borba

1B - Kimble Schuessler

DH - Jaquae Stewart

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Easton Winfield

P - Kade Bing

Top First:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Dutka: Groundout to first

Payne: Walk

Walker: Single, Payne to third

Edwards: Strikeout swinging

Halligan: Fly out to center

Bottom First:

Nick Ferazzi (Houston Christian) pitching

Mendoza: Fly out to right

Galvan: Fly out to right

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Bard: Groundout to short

Jason Flores (Texas) pitching

Leiterman: Groundout to pitcher

Rader: Groundout to short

Bottom Second:

Jack Hamilton (Houston Christian) pitching

Flores: Groundout to third

Borba: Single

Schuessler: E5, Borba to third

Stewart: Walk

Farmer: Two-run double, Longhorns lead 2-0

Winfield: Walk

Jett Feltman (Houston Christian) pitching

Mendoza: Two-run single, Winfield to third, Longhorns lead 4-0

Galvan: RBI single, Longhorns lead 5-0

Gasparino: Walk

Flores: Sac fly, Longhorns lead 6-0

Borba: Fly out to left

Top Third:

Roper: Single

Dutka: Double, Roper to third

Payne: RBI groundout to second, Dutka to third, Longhorns lead 6-1

Walker: RBI groundout to second, Longhorns lead 6-2

Edwards: Fly out to center

Bottom Third:

Jacob Cyr (Houston Christian) pitching

Schuessler: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 7-2

Stewart: E5

Farmer: Fly out to left

Winfield: RBI double, Longhorns lead 8-2

Mendoza: RBI single, Longhorns lead 9-2

Galvan: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)

