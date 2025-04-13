Longhorns Notebook: No. 2 Texas Secures Gritty Series Win Over Kentucky
Not all series wins are created equal in the SEC. Just ask the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (29-5, 13-2), who secured their fifth conference series win in as many tries over the weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats (19-14, 6-9).
The Longhorns took the opener from the Wildcats in mostly comfortable fashion with a 6-3 win, but followed that with a marathon 15-inning game in which they were walked off with a 5-4 loss. This led to a rubber match between the two on Sunday.
It became a mix of the first two contests, as the Longhorns for large stretches of the game looked like they would cruise to a win. They held a 4-1 lead in the seventh and saw it cut to 4-3, but would add an insurance run and hold onto clinch the series win with a 5-4 win in a thriller.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' series win over the Wildcats.
Bullpen buckles down
All three of the Longhorns' starting pitchers absolutely battled in their respective starts, grinding it out against a Kentucky lineup that makes opponents work. They did their jobs, though. Then they exited and handed the ball to the bullpen who picked up where they left off with phenomenal showings all weekend long.
From Max Grubbs to Grayson Saunier, the Longhorns bullpen was efficient when called upon. They allowed only five runs across the three games, with one being unearned. This is especially impressive considering the fact that game two was a 15-inning marathon.
If they can continue to get strong outings from the bullpen on the back of their starters, then the Longhorns are primed to stay hot in SEC play.
Bats do just enough
While the pitching staff grinded out strong innings, the bats were rather inconsistent in all three games. At times the Longhorns were able to string multiple great at-bats in a row together, only to then go completely ice cold for large stretches of games. Fortunately, they were able to take two out of three.
That being said, the bats need to get going in a hurry. A series win is important, especially in the SEC, but the schedule is not going to get any easier down the stretch and if the offense can't get clicking again it could become a grind that does not favor the Longhorns.
Halfway through SEC play
And just like that we are officially at the halfway point in conference play, with the Longhorns sitting very pretty. Through their first 15 games they have roared out to a 13-2 record in conference play. That includes sweeps of Mississippi State, Missouri and Georgia as well as series wins over LSU and Kentucky.
Five conference series, five conference series wins. It's hard to complain about that. However, the schedule down the stretch is far from easy with weekends against Auburn, Texas A&M and Arkansas still left to play.
Texas is in a good position so far, and will look to maintain that momentum heading into the back half of its SEC schedule.
What's next for Texas?
The Longhorns return home on Tuesday evening, as they kick off a mini four-game homestand against the UTRGV Vaqueros from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.