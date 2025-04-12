No. 2 Texas Looking For Series Win Over Kentucky: Live Updates
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-4, 12-1) are back in action once again folks, as they hit the diamond for some Saturday morning baseball against the Kentucky Wildats (18-13, 5-8) in the second game of their three-game series.
It was a low-scoring affair in the opener, as both pitching staffs were able to contain their opponent's offense for most of the game. Texas struck first on a Jalin Flores RBI single in the top of the third, giving them the early 1-0 lead.
After that, though, the Longhorns' bats went cold and they found themselves trailing 2-1 entering the seventh inning. Then they went to work and produced three runs, capped off by an Ethan Mendoza two-run double.
They added two more in the eighth on a Mendoza two-run single, giving the combination of Max Grubbs and Dylan Volantis in the bullpen enough cushion to secure the eventual 6-3 win. Now, they turn their attention to Saturday as they hope to claim another SEC series win.
Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns look to win their fifth conference series as members of the SEC against the Wildcats on Saturday morning from Kentucky Proud Park at 11 a.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
CF - Will Gasparino
3B - Casey Borba
LF - Adrian Rodriguez
SS - Jalin Flores
DH - Jaquae Stewart
1B - Kimble Schuessler
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
P - Luke Harrison