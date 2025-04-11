Longhorns and Wildcats Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (27-4, 11-1) are back in action, folks, as they hit the road for their fifth conference series of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats (18-12, 5-7). It will be the Longhorns' third road series in conference play.
They've done exceptionally well in their first two road series, having swept both the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers. Winning on the road isn't easy, especially in the SEC, so sweeping both is undoubtedly a big deal.
As for their other two series, the Longhorns have taken care of business against two teams who at the time were in the top five -- the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. Kentucky, though, has not had the same success.
It has won only one series so far against the Texas A&M Aggies, while dropping its other three. That being said, this is not a series the Longhorns can afford to take lightly. Doing so could lead to them dropping their first conference series of the season.
Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns kick off their series against the Wildcats from Kentucky Proud Park on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT.
LIve updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
CF - Will Gasparino
SS - Jalin Flores
3B - Casey Borba
DH - Adrian Rodriguez
1B - Kimble Schuessler
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Easton Winfield
P - Jared Spencer
Top First:
Nate Harris (Kentucky) pitching
Mendoza: Groundout to third
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Gasparino: Single
Flores: Fly out to left
Bottom First:
Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching
Lawrence: Line out to third
Bell: Strikeout swinging
Herrera: Walk
Herrera advanced to second (wild pitch)
Hage: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Borba: Double
Rodriguez: Pop out to third
Schuessler: Fly out to right, Borba to third
Farmer: Walk
Winfield: Strikeout swinging