Longhorns and Wildcats Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to keep up their strong start in conference play against the Wildcats.

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (27-4, 11-1) are back in action, folks, as they hit the road for their fifth conference series of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats (18-12, 5-7). It will be the Longhorns' third road series in conference play.

They've done exceptionally well in their first two road series, having swept both the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers. Winning on the road isn't easy, especially in the SEC, so sweeping both is undoubtedly a big deal.

As for their other two series, the Longhorns have taken care of business against two teams who at the time were in the top five -- the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. Kentucky, though, has not had the same success.

It has won only one series so far against the Texas A&M Aggies, while dropping its other three. That being said, this is not a series the Longhorns can afford to take lightly. Doing so could lead to them dropping their first conference series of the season.

Texas infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) rounds first base during the Longhorns' game against Houston Christian. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns kick off their series against the Wildcats from Kentucky Proud Park on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT.

LIve updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

CF - Will Gasparino

SS - Jalin Flores

3B - Casey Borba

DH - Adrian Rodriguez

1B - Kimble Schuessler

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Easton Winfield

P - Jared Spencer

Top First:

Nate Harris (Kentucky) pitching

Mendoza: Groundout to third

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Gasparino: Single

Flores: Fly out to left

Bottom First:

Jared Spencer (Texas) pitching

Lawrence: Line out to third

Bell: Strikeout swinging

Herrera: Walk

Herrera advanced to second (wild pitch)

Hage: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Borba: Double

Rodriguez: Pop out to third

Schuessler: Fly out to right, Borba to third

Farmer: Walk

Winfield: Strikeout swinging

Connor Zimmerlee
