Longhorns and Wildcats Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-5, 12-2) are back in action on Sunday morning, as they prepare for their series finale against the Kentucky Wildcats (19-13, 6-8). It will be a rubber match between the two teams.
Looking for its fifth straight conference series win, Texas will need to bounce back from Saturday's marathon in game two. After winning the opener on Friday 6-3, that would not be the case in the second showdown.
It was a low-scoring affair throughout the game, as the Longhorns found themselves trailing 2-0 after the second inning. After that, though, starter Luke Harrison dialed in and stifled Kentucky's lineup. They took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning on a pair of home runs -- a solo shot from Rylan Galvan and a two-run blast from Jalin Flores.
Then they found themselves tied 3-3 headed into the eighth when Ethan Mendoza raced home on a wild pitch to give them a 4-3 lead. However, a solo home run to lead off the ninth forced extras. Texas then could not bring home the go-ahead run, leading to the Wildcats winning 5-4 in the 15th.
Now, the Longhorns look to bounce back and take the rubber match in Sunday's series finale.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, with the Longhorns looking to avoid their first conference series loss against the Wildcats from Kentucky Proud Park at 11 a.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
3B - Casey Borba
DH - Jaquae Stewart
LF - Jayden Duplantier
P - Ruger Riojas
Top First:
Ben Cleaver (Kentucky) pitching
Mendoza: Walk
Galvan: Fly out to left
Flores: Grounded into double play (5-4-3)
Bottom First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Lawrence: Fly out to center
Bell: Walk
Herrera: Single, Bell to third
Herrera caught stealing (pickoff)
Burkes: Strikeout swinging