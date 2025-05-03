Longhorns Country

The Texas Longhorns look to get back in the win column and rebound from two tough losses.

For the first time in a series this season the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-7, 19-4) have looked, well, human. They entered their three-game set against the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (39-9, 16-7) having not lost a series yet, which included their first seven conference series.

However, that streak came to a screeching halt. In the opener they were dominated in every facet of the game from the first pitch to the final out, as the Razorbacks cruised to a 9-0 victory and Texas' first shutout loss of the season.

Then in game two it was more of the same, as the Longhorns pitching staff fell apart in a big way. They held Arkansas to only six hits but gave up a combined 14 free passes. Nine of them via a walk with the other five coming from hit batters.

Those struggles, plus the offense managing only one run on six hits with a combined 15 strikeouts, led to the Razorbacks taking game two, and the series, 6-1.

Now, the Longhorns look to bounce back and salvage the series to avoid their sweep and keep their lead atop the SEC standings from shrinking even more than it already has.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns close out their series against the Razorbacks from Baum-Walker Stadium at 2 p.m. CT and aim to avoid a sweep.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

1B - Kimble Schuessler

CF - Will Gasparino

3B - Casey Borba

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jonah Williams

P - Max Grubbs

Top First:

Landon Beidelschies (Arkansas) pitching

Mendoza: Walk

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Fly out to center

Schuessler: Line out to right

Bottom First:

Max Grubbs (Texas) pitching

Davalan: Walk

Davalan stole second

W. Aloy: Walk

K. Aloy: Strikeout swinging

Kozeal: Strikeout swinging

Iredale: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Gasparino: Fly out to left

Borba: Pop out to first

Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second:

Boles: Strikeout looking

Robinett: Groundout to second

Helfrick: Groundout to third

Top Third:

Farmer: Strikeout swinging

Williams: Strikeout swinging

Mendoza: Walk

Galvan: Single

Flores: Three-run home run, Longhorns lead 3-0

Schuessler: Groundout to third

Bottom Third:

Thomas: Fly out to center

Davalan: Line out to center

W. Aloy: Single

K. Aloy: Two-run home run, Longhorns lead 3-2

Kozeal: Groundout to short

Top Fourth:

Gasparino: Double

Borba: Groundout to third

Rodriguez: Fly out to center, Gasparino to third

Farmer: RBI double, Longhorns lead 4-2

Williams: Groundout to second

