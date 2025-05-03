Longhorns Lead Razorbacks 4-2 Entering Bottom of Fourth Inning: Live Updates
For the first time in a series this season the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-7, 19-4) have looked, well, human. They entered their three-game set against the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (39-9, 16-7) having not lost a series yet, which included their first seven conference series.
However, that streak came to a screeching halt. In the opener they were dominated in every facet of the game from the first pitch to the final out, as the Razorbacks cruised to a 9-0 victory and Texas' first shutout loss of the season.
Then in game two it was more of the same, as the Longhorns pitching staff fell apart in a big way. They held Arkansas to only six hits but gave up a combined 14 free passes. Nine of them via a walk with the other five coming from hit batters.
Those struggles, plus the offense managing only one run on six hits with a combined 15 strikeouts, led to the Razorbacks taking game two, and the series, 6-1.
Now, the Longhorns look to bounce back and salvage the series to avoid their sweep and keep their lead atop the SEC standings from shrinking even more than it already has.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns close out their series against the Razorbacks from Baum-Walker Stadium at 2 p.m. CT and aim to avoid a sweep.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
1B - Kimble Schuessler
CF - Will Gasparino
3B - Casey Borba
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jonah Williams
P - Max Grubbs
Top First:
Landon Beidelschies (Arkansas) pitching
Mendoza: Walk
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Fly out to center
Schuessler: Line out to right
Bottom First:
Max Grubbs (Texas) pitching
Davalan: Walk
Davalan stole second
W. Aloy: Walk
K. Aloy: Strikeout swinging
Kozeal: Strikeout swinging
Iredale: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Gasparino: Fly out to left
Borba: Pop out to first
Rodriguez: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second:
Boles: Strikeout looking
Robinett: Groundout to second
Helfrick: Groundout to third
Top Third:
Farmer: Strikeout swinging
Williams: Strikeout swinging
Mendoza: Walk
Galvan: Single
Flores: Three-run home run, Longhorns lead 3-0
Schuessler: Groundout to third
Bottom Third:
Thomas: Fly out to center
Davalan: Line out to center
W. Aloy: Single
K. Aloy: Two-run home run, Longhorns lead 3-2
Kozeal: Groundout to short
Top Fourth:
Gasparino: Double
Borba: Groundout to third
Rodriguez: Fly out to center, Gasparino to third
Farmer: RBI double, Longhorns lead 4-2
Williams: Groundout to second