No. 1 Texas Facing Off Against UTRGV in Midweek Showdown: Live Updates
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (29-5) are returning home on Tuesday night after hitting the road over the weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats. Their return home kicks off a mini four-game homestand, which begins with a midweek contest against the UTRGV Vaqueros (25-10).
It was a successful weekend in the Blue Grass State for the Longhorns, as they maintained their scorching hot start to conference play. Entering the series having won their first four series as members of the SEC, including three sweeps, they hoped to keep that momentum rolling.
And keep it rolling they did, as they were able to pick up yet another SEC series win. They were given all they could handle, but managed to take two of the three games and push their conference record to 13-2 -- good for first place through the first half of the conference slate.
As for the Vaqueros, they enter Tuesday night's game having won four straight and will be looking to hand the Longhorns a third upset midweek loss.
Follow along as we provide live updates, as the Longhorns kick off their mini four-game homestand against the Vaqueros on Tuesday night from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
1B - Kimble Schuessler
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Casey Borba
DH - Jaquae Stewart
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Easton Winfield
P - Kade Bing