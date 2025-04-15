No. 1 Texas Returns Home for Tough Midweek Game Against UTRGV
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (29-5) return home to UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening, as they kick off a mini four-game homestand and a short week against the UTRGV Vaqueros (25-10).
It was another successful weekend for the Longhorns in conference play, as they took care of business on the road against a gritty Kentucky squad. While it was far from easy, they managed to return home not only with their fifth conference series win, but the No. 1 ranking in tow as well.
Now, they return home for another tough test in midweek action with the Vaqueros on deck. UTRGV has proven to be a strong team so far this season, having recorded a seven-game winning streak at one point as well as an impressive victoy over Dallas Baptist.
How to watch/listen:
Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at UTRGV's season so far -
The Vaqueros have undeniably been one of the best mid-major teams in the country this season, entering Tuesday's clash with a solid 25-10 record. They've compiled a seven-game winning streak at one point in the campaign and currently find themselves the victors in four straight.
UTRGV by the numbers:
- Record - 25-10
- Runs scored - 284
- Runs allowed - 154
- Team Avg. - .314
- Team Avg. against - .263
- Team ERA - 4.17
UTRGV wins this game if...
It can stifle a Texas offense that at times is entirely nonexistent at the plate. When the Longhorns are dialed in at the plate they are hard to beat. This sees them work counts, draw walks and put pressure on their opponents to play perfect baseball or watch as they put up a big crooked number on the scoreboard.
However, when they're cold it is an entirely different story. Plenty of quick outs and rough at-bats follow, which is what the Vaqueros will look to cause on Tuesday. If they can do that and keep Texas' bats in check, then they stand a good chance of being the third in-state school to hand the Longhorns a midweek loss.
Texas wins this game if...
It focuses on the game at hand and doesn't get caught looking ahead to a tough weekend series against another SEC foe. Each of their last two midweek losses, against UTSA and Texas State, have come ahead of highly anticipated series against LSU and Georgia, respectively.
That being said, the Longhorns would likely prefer not to repeat the pattern of losing a midweek game against an in-state opponent. To avoid doing so means they must be clicking on all cylinders from the very first pitch. Otherwise the Vaqueros have plenty of talent to come to Austin and leave with a marquee upset win in their pockets.