Longhorns Trail Bobcats 2-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (33-5) are back in action once again for another midweek contest, as they hit the road to take on the Texas State Bobcats (19-20) with a goal of splitting the season series on their mind.
This is the second contest between these two squads this season, with the other coming three weeks ago on April 1. Heading into this one, the Longhorns will undoubtedly be aiming for a different result than their first showdown.
It was not a great night offensively for Texas in the last game between these two. Kept in check throughout the night, the bats were held to a mere three runs on five hits. Despite that, though, the Longhorns held a 2-1 lead heading into the eighth inning.
That's when it all fell apart. An error by center fielder Will Gasparino led to four unearned runs coming home to score and helped the Bobcats take a 5-2 lead. Texas did get a run home in the ninth and had the bases loaded with one out, but would ultimately fall short and lose 5-3.
Now, they look to reverse their fortune.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns look to split the season series against Texas State from Bobcat Ballpark at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
3B - Casey Borba
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jonah Williams
P - Grayson Saunier
Top First:
Austin Eaton (Texas State) pitching
Mendoza: Single
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Single
Mendoza advanced to third (wild pitch)
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging
Schuessler: Groundout to pitcher
Bottom First:
Grayson Saunier (Texas) pitching
Farber: Groundout to second
Mora: Fly out to center
DeFury: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 1-0
Munguia: Strikeout looking
Top Second:
Rodriguez: Fly out to center
Borba: Groundout to second
Farmer: Groundout to short
Bottom Second:
Collier: Strikeout swinging
Pugh: Groundout to pitcher
Gingrich: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 2-0
Park: Pop out to first