Longhorns Trail Bobcats 2-0 After Second Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to avenge their loss to the Bobcats from earlier this season.

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (33-5) are back in action once again for another midweek contest, as they hit the road to take on the Texas State Bobcats (19-20) with a goal of splitting the season series on their mind.

This is the second contest between these two squads this season, with the other coming three weeks ago on April 1. Heading into this one, the Longhorns will undoubtedly be aiming for a different result than their first showdown.

It was not a great night offensively for Texas in the last game between these two. Kept in check throughout the night, the bats were held to a mere three runs on five hits. Despite that, though, the Longhorns held a 2-1 lead heading into the eighth inning.

That's when it all fell apart. An error by center fielder Will Gasparino led to four unearned runs coming home to score and helped the Bobcats take a 5-2 lead. Texas did get a run home in the ninth and had the bases loaded with one out, but would ultimately fall short and lose 5-3.

Now, they look to reverse their fortune.

Ethan Mendoz
Texas Longhorns infielder Ethan Mendoza (5) bats in the first inning as the Longhorns take on the Auburn Tigers. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns look to split the season series against Texas State from Bobcat Ballpark at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Casey Borba

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jonah Williams

P - Grayson Saunier

Top First:

Austin Eaton (Texas State) pitching

Mendoza: Single

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Single

Mendoza advanced to third (wild pitch)

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

Schuessler: Groundout to pitcher

Bottom First:

Grayson Saunier (Texas) pitching

Farber: Groundout to second

Mora: Fly out to center

DeFury: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 1-0

Munguia: Strikeout looking

Top Second:

Rodriguez: Fly out to center

Borba: Groundout to second

Farmer: Groundout to short

Bottom Second:

Collier: Strikeout swinging

Pugh: Groundout to pitcher

Gingrich: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 2-0

Park: Pop out to first

Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

