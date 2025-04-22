No. 1 Texas Concluding Season Series Against Texas State
If any team understands the importance of midweek games, it is the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (33-5). While they boast one of the best résumés in the country with an impressive 33-5 record, they have seen two of those losses come in midweek contests.
One of those losses came at the hands of their opponent on Tuesday night, the Texas State Bobcats (19-20). The Bobcats came to UFCU Disch-Falk Field three weeks ago and proceeded to completely stifle Texas as they limited them to a mere three runs on five hits.
Now, though, the Longhorns have a chance to avenge that midweek loss as they hit the road for the second half of their two-game season series against Texas State.
How to watch/listen
Tuesday April 22 at 6 p.m. CT - ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at Texas State's season so far -
It has been an up-and-down season so far for the Bobcats. However, they do own a win over the Longhorns already as well as the Texas A&M Aggies. On the flip side they have also struggled at times, with a six-game losing streak on their ledger this season as well.
Texas State by the numbers
- Record - 19-20
- Runs scored - 180
- Runs allowed - 256
- Team Avg. - .245
- Team Avg. against - .259
- Team ERA - 6.11
Texas State wins this game if...
It can replicate the same success it found in its 5-3 win over Texas earlier this season. In that first matchup the Bobcats were able to pull out the upset win thanks to their pitching staff stifling the Longhorns bats. Achieving that should be the ultimate goal in this edition, too.
Of course, that will be much easier said than done as the Longhorns can flip a switch in a hurry and pour runs on in bunches. Avoiding that outcome is the best-case scenario for Texas State. If the Bobcats can put together another strong showing on the mound, then they have a good chance at recording another upset win over Texas.
Texas wins this game if...
On the opposite end of the spectrum, it can get the bats going this time around. In their 5-3 loss to Texas State earlier this season, the Longhorns mustered only five hits and struck out 12 times as a team -- with six of those 12 strikeouts coming from the first four hitters in their lineup. That cannot happen again.
As they've shown consistently throughout the season, punishing mistakes and capitalizing on key situations is something the Longhorns excel at. They also can struggle for large stretches of games and go ice cold at the plate. If the former version of the team shows up on Tuesday, then their chances of splitting the season series are high.