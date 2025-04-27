Longhorns Trail Aggies 2-0 Entering Bottom of First Inning: Live Updates
Coming into this weekend there had not been a more highly anticipated series than the one between the No.1 Texas Longhorns (38-5, 18-2) and the Texas A&M Aggies (24-18, 8-12). And for very good reason.
Not only was it the renewal of a bitter rivalry on the diamond, but the first time the Aggies would be facing former coach Jim Schlossnagle since his departure to Austin following last season. Naturally the animosity was going to run high.
The question then became whether or not the Longhorns could handle the pressure of the moment. They were facing a team both scorching hot in recent conference play and one eager to send a messager to their former coach.
Well, the answer to that question has been a resounding yes through the first two games. After taking the series opener 2-1, the Longhorns handled another close contest on Saturday in the form of a 3-2 win -- securing the series win over the Aggies and their seventh conference series win of the season.
Now, they look to complete the sweep on Sunday afternoon and extend their winning streak to nine games.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns take on the Aggies in the series finale looking for a sweep on Sunday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 3 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Adrian Rodriguez
2B - Jayden Duplantier
P - Jason Flores
Top First:
Jason Flores (Texas) pitching
Kiel II: Strikeout swinging
LaViolette: Walk
Henseler: Walk
Sorrell: RBI double, Henseler to third, Longhorns trail 1-0
Harrison: RBI single, Longhorns trail 2-0
Kent: Strikeout looking
Binderup: Strikeout swinging