Longhorns Trail Aggies 2-0 Entering Bottom of First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns are aiming to keep their momentum rolling in their finale against the Aggies.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into this weekend there had not been a more highly anticipated series than the one between the No.1 Texas Longhorns (38-5, 18-2) and the Texas A&M Aggies (24-18, 8-12). And for very good reason.

Not only was it the renewal of a bitter rivalry on the diamond, but the first time the Aggies would be facing former coach Jim Schlossnagle since his departure to Austin following last season. Naturally the animosity was going to run high.

The question then became whether or not the Longhorns could handle the pressure of the moment. They were facing a team both scorching hot in recent conference play and one eager to send a messager to their former coach.

Well, the answer to that question has been a resounding yes through the first two games. After taking the series opener 2-1, the Longhorns handled another close contest on Saturday in the form of a 3-2 win -- securing the series win over the Aggies and their seventh conference series win of the season.

Rylan Galvan and Adrian Rodrigue
Texas Longhorns catcher Rylan Galvan (6) and infielder Adrian Rodriguez (24) celebrate a home run by outfielder Tommy Farmer IV (43) during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, they look to complete the sweep on Sunday afternoon and extend their winning streak to nine games.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns take on the Aggies in the series finale looking for a sweep on Sunday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 3 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Adrian Rodriguez

2B - Jayden Duplantier

P - Jason Flores

Top First:

Jason Flores (Texas) pitching

Kiel II: Strikeout swinging

LaViolette: Walk

Henseler: Walk

Sorrell: RBI double, Henseler to third, Longhorns trail 1-0

Harrison: RBI single, Longhorns trail 2-0

Kent: Strikeout looking

Binderup: Strikeout swinging

Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

