No. 16 Longhorns Facing Houston in Season's First Midweek Game
After opening their season in Arlington at Globe Life Field, the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (2-1) are officially ready to kick off their slate of 2025 home games. They will do so on Tuesday in a midweek contest against the Houston Cougars (2-1).
Both teams come into the game riding a mini two-game win streak. The Cougars are fresh off an impressive series win over Minnesota, while the Longhorns come into it wins over Ole Miss and No. 19 Oklahoma State in the Shriners Children's College Showdown.
While those two wins are undeniably impressive, especially the manner in which they happened, Texas must now turn its attention to a Houston squad eager to come into Austin and leave with an upset win.
How to watch/listen:
Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+ / TexasSports.com/audio
Houston by the numbers
- Record - 2-1
- Runs scored - 15
- Runs allowed - 23
- Team Avg. - .207
- Team ERA - 6.33
Houston wins this game if...
It can match the offensive production of the Longhorns. In their final two games over the weekend against Ole Miss and Oklahoma State they scored a combined 24 runs, including a 10-0 run-rule win over the Rebels.
Now, that's not to say they are guaranteed to put up 10+ runs against the Cougars on Tuesday night. But it does show that at any given moment the offense can explode and put a crooked number on the scoreboard. If Houston can prevent that from happening then it has a chance to pick up a marquee win.
Texas wins this game if...
It shows up to the ballpark as the version from its two wins and not the team that lost to Louisville to open the season. That version of the Longhorns is a team that will struggle to win games, as the offense was the textbook definition of feast or famine.
However, even if they don't put up 10 runs, complementary baseball is still important. If they can do so again for the third consecutive game, then the Longhorns will like their chances to start the 2025 home slate with a victory.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Longhorns Climb Three Spots to No. 16 in D1Baseball Top 25
MORE: Pair of Longhorns Claim Weekly SEC Baseball Honors
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: Pitching Shoves, Offense Explodes in 10-0 Win Over Ole Miss
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 19 Longhorns Outslug No. 17 Cowboys in 14-8 Win