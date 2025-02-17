Texas Longhorns Star Freshman Gets Massive Recognition
The Texas Longhorns are expected to be a top-tier national championship contender during the 2025 college football season. Colin Simmons is going to be a huge part of making those hopes become a reality.
Simmons is coming off of a massive freshman season at Texas. He has become one of the best defensive playmakers in the nation already.
As a freshman, Simmons ended up recording 48 total tackles to go along with nine sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, and two defended passes. There doesn't appear to be anything that he can't do.
In year two, he is hoping to take his production to another level.
That being said, Simmons has now received some major recognition for the monstrous first season he put together with the Longhorns.
Pro Football Focus College put out their grades for the best true freshman edge rushers in the nation. Simmons was the highest ranked at 82.6, almost two points above the second-place Dylan Stewart.
Following his big-time season in 2024, there are already NFL scouts who are clamoring for their respective NFL teams to land him when he becomes draft eligible.
If Texas is going to live up to the hype in 2025, the defense will need to handle its business. Arch Manning and the offense are widely expected to be an electrifying unit. Should the defense be able to match that level of play, the Longhorns will have a very good shot at being national championship contenders.
Simmons deserves all of the praise and recognition that comes his way. Fans cannot wait to see what is in store for him in 2025.
Hopefully, he is able to continue developing and improving as a player. He's already one of the best defensive players in the nation, but now it's time to push to be the clear-cut best.
