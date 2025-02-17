Longhorns Notebook: No. 19 Longhorns Outslug No. 17 Cowboys in 14-8 Win
It would have been easy for the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (2-1) to hang their heads after a disappointing loss to open the season. They refused to do so, however, bouncing back in strong fashion.
Following a blowout win over the Rebels on Saturday, they came back and kept that momentum rolling into Sunday's clash with the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-2). The offense was firing on all cylinders once again while the pitching staff kept Oklahoma State at bay just enough to pick up another win for new coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns' 14-8 win over the Cowboys.
Third starter to be determined
The first two games of the weekend featured a pair of phenomenal outings from the Longhorns’ starting pitchers. A dynamic southpaw duo, Jared Spencer and Luke Harrison did not allow a run in their respective outings.
Sunday, though, was a different story. Sophomore Kade Bing took the mound for his first start as a Longhorn and had a short leash. He recorded only two outs and was responsible for both of the Cowboys’ first two runs.
One Sunday start is nothing to panic about, not yet at least. There is plenty of time before conference play for Texas to nail down the third slot in its rotation.
Potent lineup strikes again
Expecting your offense to put up 10+ runs on a consistent basis is not a realistic expectation. That being said, the Longhorns certainly are not complaining after the offensive explosion that occurred against the Rebels and Cowboys.
After coming alive for 10 runs and a run-rule win over Ole Miss, Texas was back at it again against Oklahoma State. Every member of the lineup was dialed in and the hits were plentiful. From singles to home runs, Texas pushed across 14 runs on 15 hits.
Strong start to the Schlossnagle era
When the hiring of Jim Schlossnagle was announced following the departure of David Pierce, already high expectations skyrocketed for Texas. And for good reason, as the veteran coach is one of the most successful skippers in the history of the sport.
It’s hard to have too many takeaways from only one weekend of baseball, but there is a lot to like about this Longhorns squad. A pair of aces on Fridays and Saturdays, a deep bullpen and an offense capable of putting up crooked numbers can carry this Texas squad far if everything clicks on all cylinders.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns will be back in action on Tuesday evening for their first home game, a midweek clash against the Houston Cougars at 6:30 p.m. CT.
