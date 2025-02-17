Longhorns Climb Three Spots to No. 16 in D1Baseball Top 25
Depending on who you asked, the Texas Longhorns entered the 2025 season with a wide range of expectations. Some publications believed they were a potential College World Series team while others braced for some growing pains in their first season under Jim Schlossnagle.
Three games into the season is undoubtedly too soon to judge in one direction or the other. That being said, there was a lot to like about what we saw from the Longhorns during their opening weekend in Arlington.
Echoing that sentiment, the folks at D1Baseball moved them up three spots in their top 25 from No. 19 to No. 16. This comes after a pair of dominant wins over new SEC foes the Ole Miss Rebels and former Big 12 rivals the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys.
In their two wins over the Rebels and Cowboys the Longhorns outscored both 24-8, racking up an impressive 26 hits in the process. The lone loss from the weekend came in extra innings against the Lousiville Cardinals, a 4-3 walk off defeat after reliniquishing a pair of leads.
Moving forward the Longhorns will obviously hope for similar results throughout the season. And if the opening weekend is any indication of what's to come, then Texas will be a hard squad to beat as the campaign progresses.
