Longhorns Notebook: Pitching Shoves, Offense Explodes in 10-0 Win Over Ole Miss
What a difference 24 hours can make, huh? After a crushing loss on Friday night, the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (1-1) looked like a wildly different team against the Ole Miss Rebels (1-1) on Saturday.
The pitching was again lights out, as Luke Harrison was absolutely untouchable from the start of the game. His outing, paired with a strong look from Thomas Burns out of the bullpen, blanked Ole Miss.
Of course, getting a ton of run support makes that job dramatically easier. Ten runs, to be exact. From top to bottom the Texas lineup was on fire, not relying solely on the long ball to power an outstanding 10-0, run-rule victory.
Now, here are three key takeaways from Texas' run-rule victory over Ole Miss.
Pocket Aces, folks
When the Longhorns brought in Jim Schlossnagle as the new coach during the offseason, he brought with him a new coaching staff. One of those additions was pitching coach Max Weiner. Well, two games in and it’s hard not to love what we’ve seen – especially from the starters.
After Jared Spencer dazzled in his debut on Friday night, Texas sent Luke Harrison to the mound against the Rebels on Saturday. And boy did he deliver a beauty. Harrison gave the Longhorns 6.1 innings of shutout baseball with a career-high six strikeouts.
With a potential pair of aces set to go on Fridays and Saturdays, then there is a lot to like about this rotation.
There’s the offense we expected
In the opener against the Cardinals, the Longhorns offense was the definition of feast or famine. All three runs came via the longball, a two-run shot from Will Gasparino and a solo blast from Adrian Rodriguez. Other than that, though, the bats were ice cold.
That was not the case on Saturday. Singles, doubles, a triple and yes, home runs, were on the menu for Texas. Exploding for 10 runs is exactly what the doctor ordered. Everyone chipped in and showed that when they're firing on all cylinders, this Longhorns offense is hard to contain.
Curse finally broken
Some people believe in jinxes, voodoo, magic and any other number of otherworldly phenomena. Watching the Longhorns try and win ball games at MLB ballparks, however, and you would be hard pressed to not believe them.
Well, folks, that curse is finally lifted. Twelve straight losses in an MLB park was it, as the Longhorns finally won a game in one. Now, they will return to the park on Sunday looking to turn that curse into a winning streak and get their second straight victory.
What’s next for Texas?
The Longhorns will be back in action on Sunday evening as they cap off their trip to Globe Life Field with a clash against a former Big 12 foe, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, at 6:30 p.m. CT.
