No. 19 Longhorns Looking For First Win Against Ole Miss: Live Updates
In a perfect world your favorite team would win every game, going undefeated all the way until they hoisted the championship trophy. However, we unfortunately do not live in said perfect world -- a fact baseball fans are all too familiar with.
Fans of the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (0-1) were again taught this rough lesson the hard way during their season opener on Friday night. Twice the Longhorns held a lead and had the Lousiville Cardinals on the ropes.
And twice they relinquished that lead. The first time came in the ninth, when they were one out away from the win. Then in 10th inning, after some heroics in the top half from freshman Adrian Rodriguez, they surrended a pair of runs and were walked off to mark their 12th straight loss in a MLB park.
Dwelling on that loss, however, is not an option. They must quickly shake it off and prepare for a hard-fought battle against a new SEC foe, the Ole Miss Rebels (1-0). Ole Miss is coming off a 2-1 win over Arizona on Friday and looking to break Texas' fans hearts once more.
Follow along as we provide live updates as the Longhorns square off against the Rebels on Saturday evening from Globe Life Field, looking to get themselves in the win column.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below:
