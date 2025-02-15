Longhorns Notebook: Bat Goes Cold, Bullpen Blows Save in 4-3 Loss to Cardinals
For most of the game on Friday night, the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (0-1) were firmly in control and looked to be cruising to a 2-0 win over the Louisville Cardinals (1-0). Unfortunately for Texas, that was not the case.
After a two-run blast from Will Gasparino, the Longhorns' bats went ice cold in the worst way. Despite that, though, starter Jared Spencer delivered a phenomenal outing. Heading into the ninth, it was all but sure that a Texas win was coming. And then with two outs, the Cardinals tied the game at 2-2.
Then in the 10th Texas took another lead, this time a solo home run off the bat of freshman Adrian Rodriguez. Again, though, the lead did not hold as they allowed a pair of runs in the bottom of the tenth and suffered a 4-3 walk off loss.
Now, here are three key takeaways from Texas' 4-3 extra innings loss.
Hello, Jared Spencer
The Longhorns were aggressive in the transfer portal after the 2024 season, looking to bolster the roster and build a team capable of competing in the SEC. Among those transfer additions was southpaw Jared Spencer out of Indiana State. Safe to say they are beyond happy with him so far
In his first start as a Longhorn he delivered an absolute gem. Toeing the rubber, he tossed a sparkling 5.2 innings of shutout baseball. He mixed his pitches to perfection, ranging from a nasty heater to a devastating slider en route six strikeouts. If this is the level of play that Spencer delivers on a weekly basis then there is a lot to love about this pitching staff.
No need to panic about offense yet
It will be easy to look at the scorebook and see a bloated number in the strikeout column for the Texas bats. There is no denying on that front that it was an ugly performance. After all, 16 strikeouts in a game is not a good look.
That being said, it is only game one out of several more to come. For now patience is the best virtue to express for this lineup, especially with the number of talented hitters up and down it that have the potential to get hot.
The curse continues
The Longhorns may never want to set foot in Globe Life Field again, folks. No matter what they do, or who they play, they simply cannot figure out a way to pick up wins in the stadium -- a problem that dates back to their Big 12 days.
Saturday represents another opportunity to break it, though, as they look to get in the win column and end their horrid streak in MLB ballparks.
What's next for Texas?
The Longhorns are back in action on Saturday evening as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 7 p.m. CT.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: No. 19 Texas Baseball Set to Open Season Against Louisville
MORE: Texas Longhorns Baseball Has Full Faith in New Pitching Coach Max Weiner
MORE: Texas Longhorns Rise In AP Poll After Ending Historic South Carolina Streak
MORE: Texas Longhorns Listed As Potential 'March Madness Sleeper'