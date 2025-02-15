No. 19 Texas Looking to Bounce Back Against Ole Miss
Well, folks. The return of college baseball has arrived and with it comes a reminder of the very high highs and the very low lows that come with it. Unfortunately for the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (0-1), they experienced both ends of the spectrum in their season opener.
Facing off against Louisville, the Longhorns jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning after a Max Belyeu double and Will Gasparino two-run home run. After that, it was a pitcher's duel. Jared Spencer was lights in his first start for Texas, tossing 5.2 shutout innings with six strikeouts.
Holding that 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth, the Longhorns appeared on the verge of starting the season off with a win. And then a two out, two-run single tied up the game and forced extra innings.
From there it was the same script in the 10th inning. Texas took the lead in the top half on an Adrian Gonzalez solo blast, but that wouldn't last as the Cardinals plated two in the bottom half to secure the walk off win.
Now the Longhorns find themselves needing to bounce back and get in the win column against a strong Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) squad. The Rebels are coming off a 2-1 win over Arizona on Friday and are eager to hand Texas its 13th straight loss in a MLB ballpark.
Ole Miss wins this game if...
It can replicate what the Louisville pitching staff was able to do and shut down a strong Longhorns lineup. There is no denying the talent up and down the roster for Texas, but as Friday night showed the offense has the potential to be very feast or famine.
When they're feasting you get clutch home runs like the ones Gasparino and Rodriguez provided. On the flip side, as a team they racked up 16 strikeouts -- including six of the nine starters having more than one. If the Rebels can keep them in check then they will have a good shot at winning this one.
Texas wins this game if...
It can get complementary baseball rather than one or the other. While it is easier said than done to have both components of your team clicking on all cylinders in every single game, the Longhorns need both to come to play on Saturday to avoid a repeat of Friday's result.
The pitching staff did its job wonderfully on Friday, racking up 13 strikeouts as a group and only issuing two walks. Unfortunately for them the bats were held in check outside of a pair of swings. If Texas can get both going on Saturday, even just a little bit, then it will like its chances to avoid starting the season 0-2.
