No. 2 Texas Aims to Salvage Series Against No. 18 Texas A&M: Live Updates

It has not been a great weekend on the diamond for the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (27-7, 9-5) in College Station. They entered finding themselves at 9-3 in conference play and standing alone in second place, just one game behind Georgia.

Two games later and that has changed completely. Now, they find themselves at 9-5 in SEC play and are tied with the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies (27-7, 9-5), with both two games behind Georgia in first. However, they are not trending up with their performance this weekend.

First, they dropped the opener in what was a back-and-forth affair after the bullpen again suffered an ugly meltdown in a 9-8 loss. Things did not get better in the second game. After taking an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, it would be all Aggies from there in an 11-4 blowout win.

Texas suffered its first SEC series loss of the season on Saturday

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M quickly answered with two of its own in the home half before a lengthy rain delay. Then upon resuming play, six more runs would come across and see the Aggies sporting an 8-1 lead after the first inning in what was Luke Harrison's worst outing as a starter for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns did manage to push across three more runs, all which came on solo home runs -- with one off the bat of Josh Livingston and two off the bat of Aiden Robbins, who recorded his third and fourth home runs of the series.

Now, they'll look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon and avoid being swept with Dylan Volantis on the mound. Not only would a win assure that Texas isn't swept, but it would also move into second place in the SEC alone behind Georgia.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns look to salvage their series against the Aggies on Sunday afternoon from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

How to watch/listen -

Sunday April 12 - 1 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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