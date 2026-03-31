We're back once again for another midweek contest, as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (23-4) play host to the Texas State Bobcats (19-8) on Tuesday evening.

This is not the first game between the Longhorns and Bobcats this season. Rather, it is the return trip of a home-and-home, with the the first game played back on March 10. That game was all Texas from the first inning.

Getting going early, the Longhorns jumped out to a two-run lead in the top of the first and then plated three more in the second. By the time the Bobcats finally got on the board, they held a 7-0 lead and would eventually cruise to a 15-4 blowout win. It was smooth sailing, as Texas plated at least three runs in three seperate in separate innings -- including seven combined in the eighth and ninth.

Texas looking to avoid another midweek upset

The Texas Longhorns baseball team sings the school song prior to the series opener against the Ole Miss Rebels. | University of Texas Athletic

However, the two midweek games since then have not been as good. They first suffered a loss to the Tarleton State Texans in a game that they were flat in from the jump. Then they squandered a 7-0 lead last week, ultimately losing 9-7 to the Houston Texans in ugly fashion.

While they did manage to shake off that loss to Houston in the form of a sweep of the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners, another tough midweek challenge awaits. Texas State has shown in recent seasons it loves playing in Austin and will look to secure yet another upset victory against the Longhorns.

Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns set to square off against the Bobcats on Tuesday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday March 31 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

C - Carson Tinney

CF - Aiden Robbins

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

1B - Casey Borba

SS - Temo Becerra

DH - Ashton Larson

RF - Jayden Duplantier

1B - Josh Livingston

P - Max Grubbs

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Max Grubbs (Texas) pitching

Cotton: Groundout to second

Galloway: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 1-0

Salas: Single

Salas caught stealing

Park: E8, reached second

Stewart: RBI double, Longhorns trail 2-0

Farris: RBI single, Longhorns trail 3-0

Namken: Single, Farris to third

Mora: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Ryan Markwardt (Texas State) pitching

Mendoza: Groundout to second

Tinney: Walk

Robbins: Two-run home run, Longhorns trail 3-2

Pack: Groundout to short

Borba: Walk

Becerra: Single

Larson: Fly out to center

Top Second:

Kade Bing (Texas) pitching

Boles: Fly out to center

Cotton: Groundout to pitcher

Galloway: Groundout to third

Bottom Second:

Duplantier: Strikeout swinging

Livingston: Pop out to short

Mendoza: Double

Mendoza stole third

Mendoza scored (wild pitch), Longhorns tie game 3-3

Tinney: Strikeout swinging

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