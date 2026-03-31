Longhorns and Bobcats Tied 3-3 After Second Inning: Live Updates
We're back once again for another midweek contest, as the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (23-4) play host to the Texas State Bobcats (19-8) on Tuesday evening.
This is not the first game between the Longhorns and Bobcats this season. Rather, it is the return trip of a home-and-home, with the the first game played back on March 10. That game was all Texas from the first inning.
Getting going early, the Longhorns jumped out to a two-run lead in the top of the first and then plated three more in the second. By the time the Bobcats finally got on the board, they held a 7-0 lead and would eventually cruise to a 15-4 blowout win. It was smooth sailing, as Texas plated at least three runs in three seperate in separate innings -- including seven combined in the eighth and ninth.
Texas looking to avoid another midweek upset
However, the two midweek games since then have not been as good. They first suffered a loss to the Tarleton State Texans in a game that they were flat in from the jump. Then they squandered a 7-0 lead last week, ultimately losing 9-7 to the Houston Texans in ugly fashion.
While they did manage to shake off that loss to Houston in the form of a sweep of the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners, another tough midweek challenge awaits. Texas State has shown in recent seasons it loves playing in Austin and will look to secure yet another upset victory against the Longhorns.
Follow along for live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns set to square off against the Bobcats on Tuesday evening from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
How to watch/listen -
Tuesday March 31 - 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
C - Carson Tinney
CF - Aiden Robbins
LF - Anthony Pack Jr.
1B - Casey Borba
SS - Temo Becerra
DH - Ashton Larson
RF - Jayden Duplantier
1B - Josh Livingston
P - Max Grubbs
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Max Grubbs (Texas) pitching
Cotton: Groundout to second
Galloway: Solo home run, Longhorns trail 1-0
Salas: Single
Salas caught stealing
Park: E8, reached second
Stewart: RBI double, Longhorns trail 2-0
Farris: RBI single, Longhorns trail 3-0
Namken: Single, Farris to third
Mora: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Ryan Markwardt (Texas State) pitching
Mendoza: Groundout to second
Tinney: Walk
Robbins: Two-run home run, Longhorns trail 3-2
Pack: Groundout to short
Borba: Walk
Becerra: Single
Larson: Fly out to center
Top Second:
Kade Bing (Texas) pitching
Boles: Fly out to center
Cotton: Groundout to pitcher
Galloway: Groundout to third
Bottom Second:
Duplantier: Strikeout swinging
Livingston: Pop out to short
Mendoza: Double
Mendoza stole third
Mendoza scored (wild pitch), Longhorns tie game 3-3
Tinney: Strikeout swinging
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Connor Zimmerlee covers Texas Baseball for Texas Longhorns On SI. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor’s of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism with a Master’s of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media.Follow connorjz98