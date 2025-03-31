Texas Baseball Extends Winning Streak, Moves Into D1Baseball's Top Five
As the season continues to progress the bigger picture begins to reveal itself. Contenders for everything from conference crowns to potential regional and super regional hosts are beginning to seperate from the pack.
For the Texas Longhorns (23-3, 8-1), that comes in the form of yet another impressive week on the diamond. They were fresh off a massive home win over the LSU Tigers and looked to maintain that momentum.
The first test was a showdown against the Sam Houston Bearkats to wrap up a five-game homestand, which they won 13-3 in seven innings. Following that win was their second road series in conference play against the Missouri Tigers, which turned into one game on Friday and a Saturday double header due to weather.
A slight change in the schedule did not deter Texas, though. It handled business efficiently, cruising to a 15-4 run-rule win on Friday and then a 7-4 win in game one on Saturday and 7-1 win in the finale to secure a series sweep.
That sweep improved the Longhorns' record in their first year in the SEC to 8-1, with a pair of road sweeps and a home win over LSU. Sitting at 8-1 has them tied atop the conference with seven more series to go.
Not only did a perfect 4-0 week see them maintain their status atop the SEC, but it also pushed their winning streak to six games and propelled them up the D1Baseball top 25 rankings once again -- this time moving from No. 7 up two spots to No. 5.
Of the four teams ranked ahead of Texas, three of them are also in the SEC. This includes the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, who come to town this weekend for another massive home conference series for the Longhorns.
First, though, they have a big midweek clash on Tuesday against the Texas State Bobcats. This is a team that they cannot afford to take lightly, and if they aren't careful could hand them a loss much like the UTSA Roadrunners did ahead of Texas' set against LSU.