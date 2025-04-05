No. 5 Texas Looking For Series Win Over No. 3 Georgia: Live Updates
The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (24-4, 9-1) are back in action once again on Saturday afternoon, as they prepare to continue their conference series against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (29-3, 8-2) in search of a series win.
Entering the series opener on Friday evening the Bulldogs boasted one of the nation's top offenses. However, they were unable to get anything going against Jared Spencer. Dominant on the mound, the southpaw twirled an absolute gem.
He gave the Longhorns 7.2 innings of one-run baseball while allowing only two hits and racking up a career-high 11 strikeouts. Following Spencer was the outstanding freshman Dylan Volantis, who got the final four outs without allowing a run.
Offensively it was all Longhorns in this one. All five runs came via an extra-base hit -- an RBI double from Kimble Schuessler and a pair of two-run blasts off the bats of Casey Borba and the red-hot Will Gasparino in the 5-1 win.
A win over the Bulldogs in game two will not only clinch the series, but would be the Longhorns' fourth series win as members of the SEC and their second over a top three team.
Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns look to clinch a series win over the Bulldogs from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 2 p.m. CT.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
2B - Ethan Mendoza
SS - Jalin Flores
C - Rylan Galvan
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
DH - Jaquae Stewart
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Easton Winfield
P - Luke Harrison