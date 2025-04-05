Longhorns Country

No. 5 Texas Looking For Series Win Over No. 3 Georgia: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to rack up yet another impressive conference series win.

Connor Zimmerlee

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (24-4, 9-1) are back in action once again on Saturday afternoon, as they prepare to continue their conference series against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (29-3, 8-2) in search of a series win.

Entering the series opener on Friday evening the Bulldogs boasted one of the nation's top offenses. However, they were unable to get anything going against Jared Spencer. Dominant on the mound, the southpaw twirled an absolute gem.

He gave the Longhorns 7.2 innings of one-run baseball while allowing only two hits and racking up a career-high 11 strikeouts. Following Spencer was the outstanding freshman Dylan Volantis, who got the final four outs without allowing a run.

Offensively it was all Longhorns in this one. All five runs came via an extra-base hit -- an RBI double from Kimble Schuessler and a pair of two-run blasts off the bats of Casey Borba and the red-hot Will Gasparino in the 5-1 win.

A win over the Bulldogs in game two will not only clinch the series, but would be the Longhorns' fourth series win as members of the SEC and their second over a top three team.

Rylan Galva
Texas Longhorns catcher Rylan Galvan (6) runs home after a home run during the game against LSU at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live updates throughout the game, as the Longhorns look to clinch a series win over the Bulldogs from UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 2 p.m. CT.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

2B - Ethan Mendoza

SS - Jalin Flores

C - Rylan Galvan

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

DH - Jaquae Stewart

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Easton Winfield

P - Luke Harrison

feed

Published
Connor Zimmerlee
CONNOR ZIMMERLEE

Connor Zimmerlee is a writer and reporter for the FanNation network. Zimmerlee received his Bachelor's of Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism with a Master's of Science in Journalism with a Specialization in Sports Media. 

Home/Baseball